Student Body President Chris Roys Highlights Achievements, Power of CSUN

By Aron Csiki | August 30, 2017

Student Body President Chris Roys delivered the State of the Campus address in front of the CSUN senate Monday night, looking back to the recent accomplishments of the student government and briefly outlining plans for the future.

Courtesy of Christopher Roys

During the roughly 7-minute speech, Roys proudly listed important moves made by CSUN during the 2016-17 school year after reminding the dozen or so people in the audience of his commitment to the students of UNLV.

 

Among the big actions mentioned were Senator Samantha Bivins’ implementation of the technologically advanced emergency phone poles now across campus.

 

“As a university striving for Top-Tier status, students shouldn’t have to fear walking to their cars or their residence halls at any time, day or night,” Roys said.

 

He further discussed the collaborations between CSUN and UNLV athletics when athletics was in need of a new student fee increase last year, the $25 mental healthcare fee passed by the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents, CSUN’s lobbying of the Nevada Legislature for money towards new buildings and Bivins’ co-authoring of a successful veterans’ benefits bill signed by Gov. Brian Sandoval.  

 

Mental healthcare was a big part of Roys’ campaign, and he continued to place emphasis on it during the speech.

 

Along with promising greater transparency of CSUN in various areas through online information, Roys said his administration would prioritize public safety projects, address and prevent sexual assault, promote civic engagement and focus on public health.

 

Roys hit hardest on how students must become engaged with the power that CSUN holds.

 

“CSUN serves as a government to give students a voice when it comes to the very large and very impactful decisions that UNLV or the Nevada System of Higher education makes. We have the power to make or break a piece of legislation, to support or oppose a Board of Regents policy,” he said.

 

He listed benefits that students have received through CSUN, including $185,500 in scholarships and $226,000 in sponsorships for programs such as CSUN preschool. He signed off on the speech by asking students to raise their voices and become engaged.

 

“If we don’t have that voice, we have literally nothing,” Roys said.

Aron Csiki

Tags assigned to this article:
Christopher RoysRebelsstudent governmentstudent govtUNLV

