Student organization has high hopes for marijuana policies

It’s that time of year again, and no, we’re not just talking about 420. The Nevada legislature is in full swing, bringing with it a large swath of bills regarding Nevada’s marijuana policies.

One UNLV student organization, Students for Sensible Drug Policy (SSDP), has worked for the past two semesters to destigmatize the use of cannabis, as well as to educate students on new laws that will regulate cannabis.

“I like to think of it as a nonpartisan group in a bipartisan conversation,” UNLV SSDP President Tori Scharadin said. “They just want to see a result that’s good for everybody.”

At the start of this semester, SSDP launched a petition calling on Governor Brian Sandoval to commute the prison sentences of nonviolent drug offenders who were found to have one ounce or less of marijuana.

“The War on Drugs has had a detrimental effect on families and communities since its start. Every person in prison has a family that is affected by their family member’s incarceration in many different ways,” the petition’s webpage reads. “As Nevada moves into a future that embraces a legal, regulated market for marijuana use for adults, we should not allow these incarcerated members of society to be forgotten.”

The petition currently has over 2,000 votes, but two assembly bills may do SSDP’s job for them.

The bills, AB259 and AB345, would ask courts to wipe clean the slate of anyone convicted for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana prior to Jan. 1. AB259 specifies that nonviolent prisoners who still face time may also be granted a court hearing to vacate their case. The other bill does not include this specification.

“According to those who wrote [the petition] in SSDP, there’s no real data on how that population looks in the prisons,” Scharadin said.

Lack of marijuana research has been a problem for many state universities thanks to federal laws that prohibit the use or possession of marijuana.

UNLV attempted to bring Suzanne Sisley, renowned medical marijuana researcher, to Las Vegas for a pilot study on cannabis’ effects. Her appointment was denied by the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents in 2014.

“UNLV is committed to creating and maintaining a campus environment that is free of alcohol and substance abuse and views the abuse of alcohol and legal drugs and the use of illicit drugs as being antithetical to the pursuit of educational excellence and the realization of one’s full potential as a student,” UNLV President Len Jessup wrote in a mass email earlier this semester.

But Scharadin said his goal isn’t necessarily to sway students one way or another.

“The value that really resonated with me with SSDP is that they’re not for or against drugs,” he said. “It’s a very neutral position.”

He said that educating students and the public should be SSDP’s main focus. Scharadin has taken steps to educating himself as well.

He often sits in on weekly meetings with the Governor’s Task Force for the Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana (not as a member, just part of the public) to see how the discussion surrounding cannabis policies develops.

The task force considers six guiding principles—which include promoting health and protecting youth from marijuana’s negative side effects—when making their decisions.

“I have asked stakeholders, law enforcement officials, top regulators, and legislators to work together to ensure Nevada fulfills the requirements of the measure without compromising the state’s commitment to public safety,” Sandoval said in a press release.

Scharadin envisions the future of the SSDP as something similar to a think tank. He sees an organization that can conduct research and educate UNLV and its surrounding community.

“We’re working on getting the cannabis community involved in student scholarships and internships and would like to see courses on campus geared toward the cannabis industry, including a history of cannabis, cannabis entrepreneurship and cannabis cultivation,” Scharadin wrote in an email.

SSDP even to the Las Vegas Hempfest on April 1 to engage the community on marijuana policy awareness.

For now, SSDP is focused on recruiting new members. They’re still a small group (just about seven members) so most of their efforts are focused on engagement and building a larger base.

“We want to be the most informed students on Nevada drug policy on campus,” Scharadin said.