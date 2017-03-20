Study shows drivers are less likely to yield to black pedestrians

A UNLV study released on Friday found that motorists are less likely to to yield for black pedestrians than for white pedestrians.

The study was led by assistant professor Courtney Coughenor from the School of Community and Health Sciences. The research team used two female students— one white and one black— of similar height and build and had them take turns crossing the street alone in a high-and-low-income neighborhood.

Researchers examined driver behavior while the students waited at the curb and when they stepped on the road.

During the study, researchers found that drivers were less likely to yield for the white pedestrian while they were waiting at the curb.

However, once the pedestrians stepped on the road, it was found that, in high-income neighborhoods, more motorists drove through the crosswalk while the black pedestrian was in the process of crossing the street compared to the white pedestrian.

Several factors were speculated over the poor yielding behavior, including speed limit, road design and drivers being unaccustomed to seeing to seeing pedestrians.

The results of the study have led the researchers to call for lower speed limits or push-button activated stop lights in order to enhance pedestrian safety.

Denise Hernandez

