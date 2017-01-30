Super Bowl stadium attorneys now legal counsel to Raiders’ stadium

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board approved Andrews Kurth as their official legal counsel Thursday afternoon.

The Houston-based law firm previously provided legal aid during the development and construction of the NRG Stadium, which will host Super Bowl LI this Sunday.

Jeremy Aguero from Applied Analysis detailed the lengthy process of securing legal counsel for the board. Initially, the board received 30 applications from various law firms.

Kurth will partner with Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schrek, a Las Vegas-based firm that represents various hospitality and gaming companies. Kurth’s lawyers charge an average of $635 an hour for legal service.

The board’s expenditures on legal services may not exceed $450,000, according to a letter of agreement between the board and the law firms.

Though the board has the power to select legal counsel, they may not choose the stadium’s architects, according to Board Chair Steve Hill.

“We want your feedback,” said Dan Ventrelle, general counsel to the Oakland Raiders. “There’s going to be a lot of people with local connections that you’ll know better than we know.”

Ventrelle could not go on record to state the companies that may build the stadium; however, he said that “many” companies are interested in the project.