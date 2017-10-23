Surviving: How Amanda Fortini covered the aftermath of 1 October

Amanda Fortini’s desk is cluttered with stapled packets of journalistic articles for her students. Even more piles of printouts sit on top the carpeted floor. On a desk against a wall is a disassembled printer besides a gray board with pinned up business cards and post-its. Fortini, a freelance journalist and visiting UNLV lecturer, spent the days after the mass shooting on Oct. 1 interviewing witnesses of the event for a piece that appeared in The New Yorker. The resulting narrative weaved together the tales of three women as they grappled with their experiences of that night with deeply respectful and informative writing that characterizes all of Fortini’s work.

Fortini has written for the New York Times, Rolling Stone and the New Yorker, among other publications. She is a contributing editor for ELLE and an avid reader.

The Free Press sat down with Fortini to talk about covering survivors from the shooting and the role journalists must play moving forward.

Editor’s Note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press: How did you approach interviewing people about their experience in the shooting?

Amanda Fortini: People ask me that a lot. It’s a delicate thing, to approach people 12 hours after they’ve experienced a trauma or even a week after they’ve experienced a trauma. I woke up to a phone call from the editor-in-chief of the New Yorker. He knew I was here, and he asked, “Can you cover Las Vegas for us?” I had been up ‘till 4:30 the previous night watching all the coverage.

I had gone home to Montana for the weekend, and I got on a plane by 1:00 p.m. so I was at the airport by noon. Meanwhile, I spent the morning before I got on the plane going on social media.

I went on Facebook, I went on Twitter, and said I was looking to speak to people. It was a combination of social media, telling other people what I was doing and I basically just presented it as I want to let people tell their stories. I already knew then that I was going to step out of the story and let them talk. I feel that the people helped me understand — on some level — the importance of telling those stories, and they reached out to people they knew. It was amazing, and those people that they knew who had been there called me or sent me their phone numbers on Facebook. I ended up interviewing more people then I ended up featuring, of course.

SGFP: It’s surprising that the spirit of giving that happened after the shooting extended even to journalists.

AF: It was. Fellow journalists were helping each other which is really interesting because that does not happen. Some of it was because journalist weren’t here, so they were helping the Las Vegas journalists. I went out the other night, and I heard that other newspapers around the country were sending food to the Las Vegas Review-Journal and the Las Vegas Weekly. It’s pretty cool that there was that sense of comradery and community among journalists.

SGFP: Do you think as a journalist it’s important to share these kinds of stories?

AF: I do. Don’t you think it’s important? I don’t think we can just sweep these things under the rug and pretend that they don’t happen. A lot of our society, or much more than it ever did, is experiencing these mass tragedies now either first hand or second hand or even third hand. People are experiencing this collective grief. I’ve seen it in my students. These are stories from our society, and we have to understand what people have been through. I’ve gotten a lot of responses that it’s been healing for people to read. I also think it helps people with that collective anxiety. It helps to understand something. It’s historical, it’s psychological that we need to know and it’s for reasons of our humanity and empathy. We have to understand what our fellow citizens have gone through. Otherwise we have this part of society that’s walled off by their experiences versus the other. I know there’s a lot of people that think we shouldn’t talk about it and we should just move on, but I don’t agree.

SGFP: What do you think about how media has covered the shooting?

AF: In local media, there’s been a bit of an emphasis on telling good stories rather than any stories that would reflect badly. I think that’s a human impulse, but we need to tell all the stories good and bad. I ended up watching FOX, which I wouldn’t normally do, and they kept pointing the camera at blood. There was this cooler with blood on it, like a cooler you would put meat in in your garage, and they were filming it for way too long. Just a big refrigerated white cooler and he would ask people if they saw blood or if they saw people get shot. It was just horrific. Just terrible. It was embarrassing. That kind of stuff is why media gets such a bad rap and why people are reluctant to talk to journalists. It’s hard being a journalist now. It’s like telling people you’re selling encyclopedias, like your coming door to door to proselytise. They don’t want to talk to you a lot of the time. It’s incumbent on young journalists to do good, substantive, ethical journalism so that we can reverse course here so we can rehabilitate the profession.

SGFP: What was the airport like on the flight into Las Vegas the day after?

AF: It’s like a party when you’re flying into Las Vegas. People start drinking in the airport. They’re drinking on the plane. It wasn’t like that. People weren’t cheering; it wasn’t that convivial festive atmosphere that you often have on a plane to Vegas that is so recognizable to anyone who lives here. And when you get to the airport it was eerily quiet. You know how the airport can be so overwhelming — all those digital marquees and the television screens with Britney Spears dancing above you — that was blacked out and it said something about praying for the victims and thanking the first responders. It was early enough that I don’t think they branded the Vegas Strong yet, but within three hours, it probably would have been that. It really struck me that there was that marquee and it was really quiet. No one was really playing the slot machines, it was just an eerily, quiet atmosphere. I got a coffee at Starbucks, and the woman who was working there said they had been open ‘till 1:00 a.m. the night before just serving free coffee and food to people because a lot of people had been stuck at the airport.

SGFP: This is the second mass shooting you’ve covered as a journalist. How have you handled that as a journalist?

AF: It’s really sad. It’s difficult. It’s not my usual beat. I write cultural stuff mostly. It just happened that I was in the right or wrong place at the right or wrong time, however you want to look at it, both times. I have a lot of respect for journalists who are war correspondents or cover trauma and work with victims of trauma. It affects you. I was really sad after the Aurora shooting. Those were so many young people and they were gathered outside the movie theater, having a vigil for their friends. We’ve had so many mass shooting since Aurora. This idea that we have to be afraid of gathering publicly was kind of new, and it really broke my heart. I was sad for months. This one made me really sad too. The people who were there are having a really difficult time grappling with it. I’ve kept in touch with some of the women I spoke to, and they’re hanging in there. But they said it’s up and down for them. I even had a nightmare last night that I was in a mass shooting. It was that someone was shooting, and I didn’t know where I was. I feel fine, but I’m internalizing it in some way and my subconscious is internalizing it. If you have any empathy it gets into you. Today, I was talking to a guy who was shot, and he was saying he’s having nightmares. He showed me his wound.