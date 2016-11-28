Sushi burrito restaurant rolls into the Student Union

UNLV students have a new dining option to satisfy their cravings in the Student Union.

SOHO Sushi Burrito fuses traditional sushi dishes with Mexican flavors for a fresh twist on familiar food.

Sushi and Mexican food are both very popular, but a combination of the two is still foreign to many.

Owner and chef John Chien Lee believes giving his customers the ability to personalize their food makes his sushi different from his competitors.

“Build-your-own is what makes us different,” Lee says. “I like people to have choices.”

There are a ton of options on the menu including sushi, chicken and steak burritos and bowls. There are also vegan and gluten-free options.

Lee even created a custom UNLV-themed burrito called Hey Reb!, which is offered exclusively at the Student Union. The Hey Reb! burrito contains red, white and black ingredients, including unagi (eel), tuna, crab, cream cheese, wonton strips, chipotle mayo and unagi sauce.



The Sunny Salmon is another food option that’s sure to please your tastebuds.

Sunny Salmon consists of salmon, crab, cream cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, wonton strips and cilantro sauce as a bowl, or wrapped in optional seaweed and rice as a burrito.

The initial bite tastes like a normal sushi roll in burrito form, but after a few more bites, the flavor of the pico de gallo and cilantro kick in, adding a unique zing.

The Sunny Salmon burrito costs $8.50, and with a small drink the total was $11.13, but the quality of the ingredients and the amount of food included justifies the price.

SOHO offers more affordable choices, such as the Fire Cracker, a spicy tuna option with sweet chipotle mayo and honey, and their California bowls and burritos, which start at $5.50.

Lee believes it’s important to cater to locals since his first restaurant opened in 2013. He prides himself on making this location dedicated to students’ needs by adjusting prices to their budgets and offering jobs.

“Every penny counts. At the end of the month, if money is a little tight, you can still afford something with us,” he says.

Lee hopes to increase his staff to 60 percent student employees by next year, and recently finalized a deal with UNLV to offer internships to hospitality students at each of his locations.

The line at SOHO is usually long, but don’t feel discouraged — it moves quickly. The staff is friendly, and the size of the burritos are convenient for students’ on-the-go lifestyle, which Lee says influences him.

“I’m 40, but I feel younger,” he says. “The students keep me energetic.”

SOHO Sushi Burrito brings high-quality food to campus, and is definitely worth the hype.

