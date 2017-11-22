What Thanksgiving Looks Like in Other Countries

Not all countries gather around a turkey to show their thanks. Illustration by Eleanor Roh/ UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

While Thanksgiving is known as an American holiday celebrated around a table filled with food and family, it’s not celebrated the same around the globe.

Many different cultures have some sort of Thanksgiving-like celebration though many aren’t in November. But in the spirit of education (and celebration) here’s a look at how other countries give their thanks.

Canada

Canada celebrates Thanksgiving very similarly to the U.S. with many western foods like pumpkin pie, stuffing, mashed potatoes, etc. But they aren’t celebrating Pilgrims and Indians. Instead, the celebration is simply the adoption of the American holiday because many colonists moved to Canada bringing the celebration and still continuing the tradition.

One of the differences between the adopted traditions is that Canada does not celebrate Thanksgiving on the last Thursday of November but rather the second Monday in October. Also, most companies do not allow employees off for Thanksgiving. The holiday is not considered a public holiday in every Canadian province.

China

China celebrates its version of Thanksgiving with the Mid–Autumn Festival. It’s held on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which is most likely in the late weeks of September or the early weeks of October. The meaning of the Mid-Autumn festival resembles the American Thanksgiving: participants are grateful and thankful for the events of the year and celebrate the fall as it comes toward the end of the calendar year.

The food portion of the holiday is quite different in that they do not prepare a turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes with gravy. Instead, they eat dishes like duck eggs, mooncakes and even lotus seeds. While both traditions are labeled and the food portions are different, the meaning is still the same, being grateful for the year and more luck to come.

Germany

Germany has something similar to China’s holiday. Their holiday is a annual harvest festival, named Erntedankfest that takes place on the first Sunday of October. The festival is known among the Catholic churches, and some are even celebrated within the U.S. as well as Las Vegas. The festival celebration is rather different than a sit-down, home cooked meal with the family. It’s a fireworks-filled parade with music and dancing. The Annual Harvest Festival is normally not a family oriented holiday in comparison to Thanksgiving.

Japan

Japan’s celebration is a combination of two American holidays, Labor Day and Thanksgiving, when civilians give thanks to labor workers and also inform laborers about their rights and needs. The Labor Thanksgiving Day translates to “Kinro Kanasha no Hi” which is the celebration of the ritual offerings of the season’s first rice harvest. The celebration is a lot older than Thanksgiving and is celebrated nationwide. It might not have a feast or a dinner, but there is a celebration that takes place in the city of Nagano.

Vietnam

Vietnam follows the same traditions as China does in participating the festival on the 15th day of the eighth month on the lunar calendar. The difference between an American Thanksgiving and the Tet-Trung-Thu festival is that the celebration is not geared toward the family as a whole, but instead specifically for children. The festival name in translation is the Children’s Festival. This allows parents who are laborers to spend time with their children and to be together as a family for the day. The holiday traditions are the same as an American Thanksgiving, celebrating with the family and giving thanks over a nice home-cooked meal.

South Korea

South Korea participates celebrates and gives thanks around the same time as well. Chuseok Day is celebrated in the middle of September when families spend time together, giving gratitude to their ancestors. It is also a day that Koreans embrace the family dinner feast and celebrate the harvest, just as the Pilgrims and Indians did. The celebration goes into depth with adopting Japanese customs that include wrestling, specific circle dances and memorial services for their ancestors.