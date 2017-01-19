‘It’s About Time’ UNLV gets some flavor: Flavor Flav talks new music, ties with the campus

Public Enemy hype man and TV celebrity, Flavor Flav, is no stranger to UNLV. A Las Vegas resident for 12 years, the rapper is a diehard Rebel fan and considers the campus a second home. Sporting his signature clock necklace, Flavor Flav strolled onto campus Wednesday evening to meet with Eneliko Sean Smith, UNLV communications senior and LV Air CEO, to discuss a possible business deal.

The UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press met with Flavor Flav to talk about his relation to the school, and the new music he’s been working on.

Note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press: What brought you to UNLV today?

Flavor Flav: I came over here today to talk some business with my boy [Eneliko] Sean Smith. He’s got some things coming up in the works right now that I think everybody’s going to be happy about.

SGFP: Is the business you’re talking about related to UNLV?

FF: Oh, yeah. Definitely. It has something to do with UNLV.

SGFP: Can you talk more in-depth about what you have in mind?

FF: Nah, I can’t get too much into detail right now. Put it this way, it’s under exclusivity right now.

SGFP: What can you tell me about your connection to UNLV?

FF: My friend Ray Cheetany used to be the kicker here a long time ago [UNLV football], but once he graduated, he got drafted to the Tennessee Titans. Also, one of my good friends used to go to school here, but he passed away. His name was Armen Gilliam. He used to play basketball here under my boy ‘Tark the Shark’ [Jerry Tarkanian].

And I do want to have the pleasure to say, I did get to meet and take a picture with my man Tark the Shark before he passed away. My son [Gibran Trujillo] goes to school here as well.

SGFP: What do you think about UNLV’s current basketball team?

FF: I’ve got a feeling that UNLV can make a big comeback. The past few years haven’t been all that great, you know what I’m saying? No matter how much UNLV loses games, they’re still winners to me anyway. I don’t care what nobody says because those boys get out there on that court, or that football field and they try hard. No matter what position that the basketball team comes in this year, no matter what position that the football team came in last year, I’m proud of my boys.

SGFP: Are there any upcoming games you plan on coming to?

FF: Yeah, I want to come to some of these home games. Not only that but I’m going to shock you guys because one day when you all come into the game, you’re going to see your boy Flavor Flav right up there on the screen starting up the game.

SGFP: Now that you’ve been in the entertainment industry for a long time, do you have any plans of slowing down?

FF: It only stops when you stop. And as long as you keep going, it’ll keep going. You know I have no plans right now to stop moving because I still haven’t accomplished all of my goals. My thing is this: As long as you keep trying, you’re guaranteed somewhere to succeed. But when you stop trying, then you’re guaranteed to fail. God put me here on this Earth to succeed, not fail. And if you do fail, you try, and you try, and you try again until you succeed.

SGFP: Let’s talk music. Is there any new music we can expect from you in the near future?

FF: Definitely, I’m going to be dropping a solo album. I’m looking to drop it at least by March or April. I only have one collaboration right now that I did with E-40 and Snoop [Dogg]. But I got like six records right now that I want to put out. I ain’t going to lie, but they’re bangers.

SGFP: What’s the name of the new album you’re going to release?

FF: The name of the album is “It’s About Time.”

SGFP: Does the name have anything to do with the clock you’re wearing?

FF: Well, it’s all about time, but then again, another reason why I say “It’s about time” is because it’s time the motherfucker came out.

SGFP: Is there anything else you’d like to say Flav?

FF: I just want to give a shout out to the whole UNLV campus because the UNLV campus for the last couple of years has become like my family. And then I got to give a big shout out to the Rebel girls.