Tiranno’s Top 10 Films of 2016

2016 was full of excellent movies with spectacular performances. While the films weren’t as strong as 2015 releases, they still offered jaw-dropping cinematography and powerful messages. Here are the top 10 movies of 2016:

10) “Jackie”– Director Pablo Larraín offers a fresh and stylish new take on the usually bland biopic genre. The movie offers not only one of the best scores of the year (composed by Mica Levi) but one of the best performances. Natalie Portman is in top form as she embodies first lady Jackie Kennedy, capturing her every essence in a mannered performance.

9) “The Eyes of My Mother”– This is one of the most captivating and alluring horror movies I’ve ever seen. It’s also one of the most beautiful. Writer and director Nicolas Pesce creates a hellish nightmare in gorgeous, high-contrast black and white. The best part is that this haunting and graphic tale never gives a reason, or motive, to its madness.

8) “The Witch”– Beyond being visually stunning, “The Witch” is a thought-provoking horror movie. What makes the film work so well is its masterful display of attention to detail and its tone, which evokes the feeling of impending dread as the tension and suspension rise.

7) “Elle”– From Director Paul Verhoeven comes one of the most thrilling films of the year. It’s a captivating whodunit that plays mind-games for an entire two hours. “Elle” is also filled with complex characters that motivate the plot, not the other way around. However, Isabelle Huppert’s performance is the highlight of the film.

6) “Kubo and the Two Strings”– This animated tale is so gorgeous that it can hang on your wall like a historical painting. It’s a beautiful movie with a powerful message and fun for the whole family. Director Travis Knight creates an imaginative world with creatures and characters that are simply majestic in this stop-motion animation. This film sends the audience on a memorable journey about loving and appreciating our loved ones.

5) “Christine”– This is a film that has totally flown under the radar of general audiences and even by some film critics. “Christine” is heartbreaking because it’s a movie that almost perfectly captures depression and anxiety in its mood. The film’s themes tackle the idea “if it bleeds, it leads,” in the news, while also delving into mental illness. The movie falls on the shoulders of Rebecca Hall, who delivers the best performance of her career.

4) “Arrival”– This is my favorite science-fiction film of the year. It offers a solid performance from Amy Adams (even if the Academy didn’t think so) and it had spectacular cinematography. Denis Villeneuve’s picture is also filled with brilliant themes from unification to the importance of understanding. “Arrival” is a conversation starter—it’s such a thought-provoking picture with such complex ideas that you won’t be able to avoid a discussion.

3) “Hell or High Water”– This modern western film was one of the most notable movies of 2016. It is a rare occurrence when all the elements in a film perfectly come together and match in quality. “Hell or High Water” finds a perfect balance between humor, tension and drama. The tone of this film flows just perfectly. It’s a thrilling heist movie that is founded on a smart script, complex characters and amazing cinematography.

2) “Hunt for the Wilderpeople”– The only comedy that made my list was the new movie from writer and director Taika Waititi. This New Zealand film is one that I could repeatedly watch because it’s heartfelt, funny, and proves not all the “best movies” have to be serious dramas. This unique and incredibly charming movie will make you laugh and cry, giving you a full cinematic experience.

1) “O.J.: Made in America”– This is not only the best film of the year, but it’s also one of the best documentaries ever made. Oddly enough, this near 8-hour masterpiece is from ESPN Films and a part of their “30 for 30” series. What makes it so compelling is how it simultaneously shows the rise of O.J. Simpson and the increase of racial tension between African-Americans and the Los Angeles Police Department. It puts the racial issues and O.J.’s case side by side to give us a bigger perspective of what was happening (and what people were feeling during that trial). It’s not a documentary on just a man or just a case; it’s a documentary about the divide between people in America and how it all came down to the O.J. Simpson case. It’s truly a masterpiece and my favorite movie of 2016.