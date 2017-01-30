Top 5 video games to look forward to this year

2016 was a fantastic year for video games with award-winning titles like “Battlefield 1,” “Overwatch” and “Titanfall 2.” From open-world shooters to tactical role playing games, 2017 looks just as promising. Here are five games to look forward to this year:

“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”

This gem of a game was announced two years ago and fans have been impatiently waiting ever since. It’s the most recent installment in Nintendo’s famous “The Legend of Zelda” franchise, and is the most ambitious game yet.

While most Zelda games have been considered “open world” environments, the games still have to be played in a linear order. This time around, the Zelda universe of Hyrule will be a more open environment that players can explore through new means like wall climbing. Players will also be able to tackle the objective temples in whatever order they choose.

The game is expected to pull off technological feats by rendering the immense world in gorgeous graphics that fans have been dreaming of for decades. This game will serve as a launch title for the anticipated Nintendo Switch console, which will release March 3. The game will also be released on the Nintendo Wii U.

“Injustice 2”

The Injustice series satisfies everyone’s inner 10-year-old’s ultimate dream: Watching their favorite DC Comics heroes beat the life out of each other. The fighter game sequel is expected to have over 25 characters including Superman, Batman and The Flash. The game will also feature lesser-known characters like Blue Beetle, Gorilla Grodd and Atrocitus.



The characters uniquely vary from each other and have been worked into an intricate story. The story mode in this game isn’t inspired by any existing comic arc. The sequel’s story will start where the first game left off after the collapse of Superman’s tyrannical regime. NetherRealm developed this insanely popular series, beginning with “Injustice: Gods Among Us.”



Fans know that this studio can—and will—deliver on every level, given that they’re also the creators of the “Mortal Kombat” series. “Injustice 2” is slated for release on Xbox One and Playstation 4 on May 16.

“Red Dead Redemption 2”

Ever since the release of the award-winning game “Red Dead Redemption” in 2010, fans have been begging Rockstar to make a sequel to the open-world Wild West game. While Rockstar hasn’t announced an official date yet, fans can let out a “yee-haw” knowing that a sequel will be released sometime this fall.

Not much else is known about the game now besides the 2017 release date. Rockstar released a teaser showing a diverse open-world that includes breathtaking mountain ranges, lush forests and buffalo-inhabited plains after announcing the game.

Fans speculate that the game may have multiple protagonists like Rockstar’s “Grand Theft Auto V,” and that the player may freely switch between them. “Red Dead Redemption 2” will also feature an online multiplayer mode.

If rampaging through the Wild West with your friends sounds like a blast, keep an eye out for an official release date. “Red Dead Redemption 2” will be available for Xbox One and Playstation 4.

“Sonic Mania”

While this game isn’t meant to compete with some of the bigger releases this year, it’s worth a mention. “Sonic Mania” will celebrate Sega’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchise hitting the 25-year benchmark.

The fun gimmick of “Sonic Mania” is that the entire game is done in the style of the very first game released in 1991. Sega is working closely with talented developers to make sure this game will hit all the nostalgic notes of the original while still feeling like a new game.

Sega aims to bring back the 90s-style addicting rush of speed, original sound effects and the masterfully crafted music that old fans will remember. “Sonic Mania” is set to release sometime this spring for PC, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

“Fire Emblem Heroes”



The Fire Emblem franchise, which is growing in popularity, will hit Android and Apple smartphones on Feb. 2. The game is part of the mobile game line that Nintendo developed last year including “Miitomo” and “Mario Run.”

For those who don’t know, “Fire Emblem” is a two-dimensional strategy game that involves moving your characters through a grid to specific positions and attacking opponents. The mobile version of the game has the exact same gameplay and will allow players to unlock famous characters such as Marth, Ike and Lyn through the method of “summoning stones.”

“Fire Emblem Heroes” will likely be free, given that there will be in-app purchases to get more “summoning stones.”

While video games like “For Honor,” (Feb. 14) “Horizon Zero Dawn” (Feb. 28) and “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands” (March 7) didn’t make this list, they’re worthy to look out for, too, so mark those release dates on your calendar!