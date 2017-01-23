Travel scholarship available for students interested in studying abroad

By Denise Hernandez | January 23rd, 2017

ry12312

A new scholarship is now available for students interested in studying abroad.

RewardExpert, a free service that helps people travel inexpensively by using miles and points, is offering two students $1,000 to aid with the cost of tuition, travel, room, board and other expenses.

Applicants must be enrolled during the 2016-17 school year at a 2 to 4-year accredited university within the U.S., have a minimum cumulative GPA between 3.3 to 4.0, be accepted to a study abroad program that is eligible for credit or in the process of applying, and submit two brief essays answering the following questions:

  • How does study abroad fit into your academic and career goals?
  • What is your ideal travel itinerary–for any length of time and to any number of destinations—and why?

All relevant documents, including the two essays, an official transcript and a recommendation letter must be uploaded at the same time. All documents must be submitted by April 15 at 5 p.m. EST.

Denise Hernandez

Denise Hernandez

More articles by Denise Hernandez
Tags assigned to this article:
scholarshipstudy abroadtravel

Related Articles

News 4 years ago OBITUARY

OBITUARY

Former UNLV professor emeritus Donald Everett Carns died Jan. 7, 2013 at his home in Fort Collins

News 2 months ago UNLV Performance metrics

UNLV Performance metrics

UNLV Performance metricsBy Blaze Lovell |December 6th, 2016 UNLV is well on its way to Top Tier. At least, that’s

News 6 years ago A brief history of beer

A brief history of beer

Archeologist explains age-old nutrition information, original uses of brew

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading