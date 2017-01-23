Travel scholarship available for students interested in studying abroad

A new scholarship is now available for students interested in studying abroad.

RewardExpert, a free service that helps people travel inexpensively by using miles and points, is offering two students $1,000 to aid with the cost of tuition, travel, room, board and other expenses.

Applicants must be enrolled during the 2016-17 school year at a 2 to 4-year accredited university within the U.S., have a minimum cumulative GPA between 3.3 to 4.0, be accepted to a study abroad program that is eligible for credit or in the process of applying, and submit two brief essays answering the following questions:

How does study abroad fit into your academic and career goals?

What is your ideal travel itinerary–for any length of time and to any number of destinations—and why?

All relevant documents, including the two essays, an official transcript and a recommendation letter must be uploaded at the same time. All documents must be submitted by April 15 at 5 p.m. EST.