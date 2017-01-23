Travel scholarship available for students interested in studying abroad

A new scholarship is now available for students interested in studying abroad.
RewardExpert, a free service that helps people travel inexpensively by using miles and points, is offering two students $1,000 to aid with the cost of tuition, travel, room, board and other expenses.
Applicants must be enrolled during the 2016-17 school year at a 2 to 4-year accredited university within the U.S., have a minimum cumulative GPA between 3.3 to 4.0, be accepted to a study abroad program that is eligible for credit or in the process of applying, and submit two brief essays answering the following questions:
- How does study abroad fit into your academic and career goals?
- What is your ideal travel itinerary–for any length of time and to any number of destinations—and why?
All relevant documents, including the two essays, an official transcript and a recommendation letter must be uploaded at the same time. All documents must be submitted by April 15 at 5 p.m. EST.