Tweeter-in-chief: How Donald Trump changed the way presidents communicate with the country

Major shifts in American politics historically correspond with massive changes in technology. The second industrial revolution paved the way for the Civil War. The creation of radio and television changed the way Americans elect their officials and how these officials present themselves.

In the digital age, we are experiencing another technological revolution that is undoing our perception of how traditional politics works: The social media revolution.

Besides being the first African-American president and the first president to publicly support gay marriage, former President Barack Obama also holds the honor of being the first social media president.

Obama and his staff created his first Twitter account, @BarackObama, in 2007, to help his campaign and raise funds. It was a huge success at the time. In May 2015, the official @POTUS account (standing for ‘President of the United States’) was launched, becoming the first presidential Twitter account in history. The two accounts have over 94 million followers combined.

The platform provided a quick, new and efficient way of speaking to the country. Obama’s favorability with young people and his social media savviness spawned countless memes about him over several years.

Obama was hardly the first person to realize the potential of social media and although he may have reigned as the first president of the digital age, his use of Twitter and Facebook was hardly revolutionary. Most of his posts were not even directly written by him.

Before hashtags became the preferred method of disseminating political beliefs, before the internet made fanfiction about Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden’s bromance, before Tunisian revolutionaries used the bluebird to liberate their nation, there was another man who seized the power of posting.

This man, who stayed awake late into the night to fire off hot takes, pick fights with celebrities, deny climate change and make grammarians shake their heads in disappointment, was President Donald Trump.

Trump recognized how social media could get people to pay attention to him before he announced he was running for president and certainly before most politicians did. His account, @realDonaldTrump, was created in 2009, and now boasts over 20.5 million followers.

Trump consistently used Twitter throughout his campaign, but it now appears to be his main form of communication with America and rest of the world. Twitter is the place where he pitches foreign policy ideas, publicly battles his political opponents and extends his congratulations to people who have helped him (usually himself).

It was clearly a useful tool during the elections. Almost every outrageous tweet he made received extensive media coverage, resulting in billions of dollars worth of free advertisement.

Aside from all this absurdity, his tweets were unique for another reason.

They were unlike the tweets of his opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: Feel-good, half-hopeful, disingenuous—sometimes cringe-inducing, never personal.

Nor were they like the tweets of former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders: Scheduled, pumping out the same statistics over and over again, obviously written by a single, designated staffer.

Trump’s posts were in the moment. They were always heated and never subtle. They lacked any form of hope or positivity, each small box of text sounding apocalyptic. Written in extremity, subjects were either the worst thing or the best thing to ever exist.

When he wasn’t criticizing other famous people, his message was clear: We will make America great again!

These short, angry dictums made his Twitter feed look less like a social media page and more like Mao Zedong’s Little Red Book, only remarkably less intelligent.

But the most remarkable thing of all was that his rants worked. His strongest supporters truly believed and defended the statements he made, while others simply appreciated how “real” he was, spelling errors and all.

Trump’s image online as president will be a huge change from the formal and charismatic way Obama presented himself. Like it or not, this is the start of a new way in which future presidents will communicate with the people (the tweeting, not the racism thing).

Social media sites will be the main channel connecting us to the president in regards to bits of news and updates. Trump won’t have the inspiring diction of Abraham Lincoln’s addresses and will certainly provide none of the comfort of Franklin Roosevelt’s fireside chats, but his use of Twitter will become the norm.

This isn’t a bad thing.

Trump is right to utilize social media as a method of communication, even though what he actually posts on there may not be so right. Times are changing, and public leaders must adapt. It will be increasingly common for presidents and presidential candidates to personally and frequently use social media to speak to the American people.

Obama may have been the first president in the cyber era, but it was Trump who first capitalized on how far-reaching and influential the internet is. Donald Trump is officially America’s first Tweeter-in-chief.