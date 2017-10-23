It’s a typical Rebel Season: UNLV falls to Utah State, 52-28 on Homecoming

Looking for answers, UNLV football head coach Tony Sanchez and company turned to Homecoming night as a turnaround for the Runnin’ Rebels.
That lasted for about 30 minutes, as UNLV headed into halftime tied at 28 with the Utah State Aggies. The team would eventually be outscored 24-0 in the second half to the Aggies, and would go on to lose 52-28.
“We did not play a very good football game. Heading into halftime with a tie score, it shouldn’t have been that way,” Sanchez said. “You need that cushion to be able to sustain in the second half and we didn’t do that. Now we’re sitting here with another loss and it’s disappointing.”
Currently sitting at 2-5 overall heading into a road game against Fresno State, the Rebels are looking to make the most out of what’s left of the season.
“It’s one day at a time, it really is,” Sanchez said. “This isn’t the first time I’ve had my back against the wall and all of those guys in the locker room and around campus are looking at you like, ‘How are you going to respond?’ I don’t have it in me to put my head down and quit and make excuses. You just have to keep your head down and go to work.
I knew how hard this job was going to be when I took it and it’s proved to be that. We’ve got to figure this thing out. There is a lot more football to be played.”
This has become a trend for this year’s football team. Over the last four games, the Rebels have scored 100 first half points but only managed to come away with nine in the second half.
“Obviously, we were limited being able to throw the ball but we have to put more points on the board in the second half,” Sanchez said. “It’s been something that’s been an issue and it’s something we have to correct.”
When and how it will be corrected remains unknown.
Every time it seemed UNLV had taken all the momentum on its Homecoming night, Utah State mustered another big play.
“We were just bad on defense. You get up 14 points then you give up a 70-yard touchdown,” Sanchez said. “Then you get up 14 again and you give up a 75-yard touchdown. Uncontested, blown coverage.”
Aggies quarterback Jordan Love hit wide receiver Savon Scarver for a 70-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter. In the second quarter, he found wide receiver Jordan Nathan for a 75-yard touchdown pass.
Love would finish 19-for-27, throwing for 316 yards and two touchdowns.
Utah State outgained UNLV 588-460. In addition the Aggies added 200 more yards on special teams with a kick return long of 64 yards and a punt return long of 70 yards, both by Scarver and Nathan respectively.
Utah State ran a no-huddle offense for majority of the game but Sanchez doesn’t want that to be an excuse.
The Runnin’ Rebels had the ball for 35:35 while the Aggies only had it for 24:25.
For the majority of the second half, Sanchez had freshman quarterback Armani Rogers at his disposal. That was until Rogers left the game in the second quarter after hitting his head on the turf. He will go through the concussion protocol.
Rogers only went 5-for-12, throwing for 37 yards, but he did gain 75 yards on the ground on 10 carries and scored twice.
His replacement senior quarterback Kurt Palandech had a tough go at things. Palandech inherited a 28-21 lead coming into the game, but could not muster a single point on the offensive side of the ball.
Palandech would finish 8-for-18, with 48 yards and two interceptions.
If Rogers is out for an extended period of time, there may be some serious quarterback questions for the Rebels.
“You might see a little bit of both [Palandech and Johnny Stanton]. We’re kind of in a rough situation at the middle linebacker spot. That’s why you saw [Stanton] playing in there. It’s a tough situation to be in, but it’s the reality of what we got,” Sanchez said.
One bright spot for UNLV, as it usually is, was its running game, rushing for 375 total team yards.
Junior running back Lexington Thomas rushed for 161 yards on 19 carries and scored two times. While the numbers may look like typical Thomas numbers, he struggled to gain many yards in the second half. He rushed for just 21 second half yards.
Despite the stat, Thomas still managed to pass UNLV Athletics Hall-of-Famer Ickey Woods on the All-Time Career Rushing Yards list.
As Tony Sanchez and the Rebels continue to search for answers, they will get another chance to turn things around on Oct. 28 against the Fresno State Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs are undefeated in the Mountain West with a 4-0 record while the Rebels trail behind at 1-3.