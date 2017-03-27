Undergraduate students doing research encouraged to apply for award

The University Libraries’ Calvert Award for Undergraduate Research is accepting entries for students who have demonstrated sophistication and originality in research.

Up to five awards will be given in three categories. Seniors are eligible for a $1,000 prize, juniors, sophomores and first-year students are eligible for a $750 prize, and creative work for any course level is eligible for a $1,000 prize.

The winners’ projects will be permanently available online.

Students participating in research projects from any subject area are encouraged to apply. Work completed for UNLV course credit during the summer and fall of 2016 and the spring of 2017 are eligible.

Research projects in all formats are welcome. These formats may include posters, research papers, design projects or portfolios, fine arts performances and creative works in any medium.

Projects can be submitted any time before the deadline on Apr. 27 at 5 p.m.

Denise Hernandez

