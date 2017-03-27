Undergraduate students doing research encouraged to apply for award

The University Libraries’ Calvert Award for Undergraduate Research is accepting entries for students who have demonstrated sophistication and originality in research.

Up to five awards will be given in three categories. Seniors are eligible for a $1,000 prize, juniors, sophomores and first-year students are eligible for a $750 prize, and creative work for any course level is eligible for a $1,000 prize.

The winners’ projects will be permanently available online.

Students participating in research projects from any subject area are encouraged to apply. Work completed for UNLV course credit during the summer and fall of 2016 and the spring of 2017 are eligible.

Research projects in all formats are welcome. These formats may include posters, research papers, design projects or portfolios, fine arts performances and creative works in any medium.

Projects can be submitted any time before the deadline on Apr. 27 at 5 p.m.

Denise Hernandez

Denise Hernandez

More articles by Denise Hernandez
Tags assigned to this article:
Calvert Award

Related Articles

Featured News 7 years ago Provost calls to cut eight programs

Provost calls to cut eight programs

President receives recommendation to eliminate departments

News 8 years ago Cost of tuition genuine concern

Cost of tuition genuine concern

Economic climate, rising tuition prove worrisome for struggling students

Featured News 4 years ago CSUN resignations follow impeachment charges

CSUN resignations follow impeachment charges

Farr, along with several justices, will vacate offices

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading