University of Arizona’s Executive Now UNLV’s Finance VP

By Bianca Cseke | August 27, 2017

UNLV hired a new senior vice president of finance and business after Gerry Bomotti’s resignation in July.

 

Jean Vock will take over the position, effective Monday, UNLV President Len Jessup announced via email on July 17. She has more than 30 years of university and corporate finance experience, mostly as an executive business administrator for the University of Arizona in the central finance office and various academic units.

 

Vock also worked in the Office of the Auditor General for the State of Arizona.

 

Bomotti’s departure was announced July 5 in an email from Jessup to UNLV faculty and staff.

 

“During his tenure, Mr. Bomotti has made numerous contributions to UNLV, such as the planning, financing and managing of numerous capital projects, helping navigate the university through the Great Recession and developing a Master Plan to govern the current and future footprint of the campus,” Jessup wrote.

 

Special Counsel to the President Nancy Rapoport served in the position during the transition period between Bomotti and Vock.

 

It was not clear if Bomotti’s resignation was related to presidential debate spending in 2016 or UNLV Athletics’ deficit last year.

 

