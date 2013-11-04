Coaches, teams reportedly told not to talk about incident

UNLV officials aren’t saying whether an employee at the university’s Financial Aid and Scholarships office provided improper financial aid to student-athletes.

According to a student-athlete who was briefed during a team meeting as well as a source close to the situation, a financial aid employee was disciplined for giving financial aid to student athletes in violation of NCAA rules.

About two weeks ago, some athletes were notified that June Broome, the assistant director of client services at the financial aid office, would no longer serve as their financial adviser. The athletes were instructed to direct all financial aid matters to Julie Askins, the office’s associate director of client services.

Shortly after the notice was sent, the student-athlete’s team was told that a financial aid employee had given either “personal funds” to student-athletes or more financial aid than what was appropriate. The athlete did not elaborate on the context of “personal funds” nor which athletes were involved.

NCAA bylaws say student-athletes can only receive financial aid that is from their institution or is approved by the association. Financial aid is also allowed if it is received from a person the athlete is a natural or legal dependent of, if it is awarded on a basis unrelated to athletic ability or if it is awarded through an established and continuing program to aid students.

The NCAA says an institution cannot award financial aid to student-athletes that exceeds the total cost of attendance for other students enrolled in a comparable program.

A student-athlete majoring in English, for example, cannot receive more financial aid to pay for things like tuition, books and fees than non-student-athletes studying English.

NCAA rules say students who receive improper financial aid cannot participate in intercollegiate athletics.

The source close to the situation said Broome did not report to work for a few days during the week of Oct. 21, about the same time student-athletes received notice of her departure as financial adviser. The source said Broome was back at Financial Aid during the week of Oct. 28.

UNLV issued an official response stating, “June Broome is currently employed by UNLV as an assistant director, client services in the Financial Aid and Scholarships office.”

Citing confidentiality rules, the university declined to comment on whether an employee was disciplined for providing improper financial aid to student athletes.

An email from a UNLV spokesperson said Broome was unavailable to comment, along with Norm Bedford, the director of the Financial Aid and Scholarships office, and Eric Toliver, the associate athletics director and NCAA compliance officer of the Athletics Department.

Askins did not return requests for comment.

Several athletes said they were instructed not to discuss the matter, while others said they were unaware of the situation.

Only nine coaches in the Athletics Department returned requests for comment, all of whom said they were unaware of the situation, only knew Broome had been replaced by Askins based on a mass email or did not wish to comment.

An email from an NCAA staff member at the media coordination and statistics department said only UNLV’s Athletics Department can confirm whether an investigation is underway about student athletes receiving improper financial aid.

In return, an Athletics Department spokesperson released an email referring to the university’s official response as the department’s response. The email also said Tina Kunzer-Murphy, the director of Athletics, “will not have any further comment.”

The student-athlete said athletes and coaches who comment on situations they are otherwise instructed not to talk about run huge risks.

“The amount of time that you play [and] that you compete is on the line if you do say something,” the athlete said. “And the same thing with coaches because they still have their superiors that they have to answer to. Them as a coach is on the line.”

Sports editor Danny Webster and News editors Ian Whitaker and Tianna Winters contributed reporting to this story.