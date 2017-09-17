UNLV Accounting Team Wins Top Prize at Accounting Competition

The class of 2017’s competitive accounting team, which was comprised of some of the best accounting students at UNLV, won the top honors prize at the annual Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) National Case Competition this past summer.

The team, which came together after a 2014 win at the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) competition, included UNLV students Marion Canestrier, Kevin Curry, Annie Bellorin, Andrea DeBrino and Daniel Dinev, who have all now graduated. This year marks the first time UNLV has competed in the competition, and they won $5,000.

For the first part of the competition, the teams were required to submit a video presenting their take on a case study, or a simulated business situation. According to a press release from the Lee Business School, the case study focused on assigning costs, reviewing the performance of employees and looking at someone who could potentially buy or merge with the company. After this, four teams remained and only one of the three UNLV teams proceeded to the finals.

The teams then travelled to Denver to compete live and were presented with another case study. After being presented with that case study, the team was given 15 minutes to respond, followed by a round of questioning from the judges.

At the helm of the team was Danny Siciliano, who is currently a lecturer and internship coordinator for the accounting program at UNLV. A UNLV alumnus himself, he previously worked for International Gaming Technology (IGT), a multinational gaming company that develops and manufactures many of the slot machines used across the valley.

“UNLV does not get the due [credit] it deserves,” he said.

When asked about what students should know about the accounting program, he said “the accounting program is now on the two most important competitions in the country,” he said.

“Our student organization, Beta Alpha Psi, won gold chapter status, only given to 30 colleges nationwide,” he added.

Siciliano couldn’t comment on the specifics of the case studies as he wasn’t allowed to see them. He said he has plans to enter a new team next year.