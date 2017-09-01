UNLV AD Looks to Lower Budget Deficit and Raise Student Athlete GPAs

Under the management of Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois, UNLV’s athletic department and is striving to improve their budget plans through more realistic projections and proactive planning.

In the 2016 fiscal year, the UNLV athletic department had a nearly $5 million budget deficit, a fact the the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents has not taken lightly.

Courtesy of UNLV

In response, UNLV President Len Jessup and Reed-Francois presented a new strategic plan at an NSHE committee meeting Thursday that they believe will bring UNLV athletics back to financial balance.

“We are looking for a new way to model athletics,” Jessup said. “A number will be set and the athletics will have to deal with it.”

Jessup said funding and budgeting will now be set in advance; an amount will be given to the athletic department, and that is all they will be allocated.

He pointed out that of about 350 Division I programs in the country, there are only 23 institutions that have self-sustaining and profitable athletic programs. Those are all very large and recognized schools such as the University of Alabama and Clemson University.

The UNLV athletic department has brought down their highly optimistic revenue numbers to something more realistic. Reed-Francois is also requesting a clearer number for institutional financial support, or money the athletic department receives from the university.

UNLV is the third lowest in the entire country for institutional support.

Jessup said that there are three areas in which UNLV will pull from to give to athletics. One of those is a $1.25 million transfer from the general improvement fee that usually goes towards enhancing academic experience and success, library funding and advising, among others.

Aside from improving finances, Reed-Francois is working to turn around the athletic department from previous years by setting seven goals for herself: share the vision, get to know the athletic department team, understand the institution, analyze the budget, begin analyzing the athletic’s infrastructure, begin to know some of the athletic constituencies, and get up to speed with the Raider’s stadium opportunity.

This process has already begun, and Reed-francois will have a meeting on Sept. 25 with the athletic department to revise their mission statement, strategic plan and core values.

Some of the members of NSHE’s athletics committee are hopeful and believe that Reed-Francois will be successful in improving the athletic department’s financial struggles.