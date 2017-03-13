Headline: UNLV Alumni Association executive director to retire in June
Jim Ratigan, the executive director of the UNLV Alumni Association, will retire on June 30 after more than six years of heading the Alumni Association.
Ratigan graduated from UNLV in 1978 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He started his own company with a childhood friend while volunteering for the Alumni Association. He previously served as a member and was former president of the association. In 2010, he led the alumni engagement team as its executive director.
As executive director, Ratigan created new membership and networking programs. These include the Rebel Business Network, the UNLVIP membership program, a mobile app for the Alumni Association and UNLV Connect. Ratigan also helped bring the Jerry Tarkanian Legacy Project to life.
In 2004, Ratigan received the Distinguished UNLV Alumnus of the Year award and was named a member of the Distinguished Men in Nevada in 2015.
