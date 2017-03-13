Headline: UNLV Alumni Association executive director to retire in June

 

Jim Ratigan, the executive director of the UNLV Alumni Association, will retire on June 30 after more than six years of heading the Alumni Association.

Ratigan graduated from UNLV in 1978 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He started his own company with a childhood friend while volunteering for the Alumni Association. He previously served as a member and was former president of the association. In 2010, he led the alumni engagement team as its executive director.

As executive director, Ratigan created new membership and networking programs. These include the Rebel Business Network, the UNLVIP membership program, a mobile app for the Alumni Association and UNLV Connect. Ratigan also helped bring the Jerry Tarkanian Legacy Project to life.

In 2004, Ratigan received the Distinguished UNLV Alumnus of the Year award and was named a member of the Distinguished Men in Nevada in 2015.

Denise Hernandez

Denise Hernandez

More articles by Denise Hernandez
Tags assigned to this article:
Jim RatiganUNLV Alumni Association

Related Articles

News 1 year ago Dec. 3-4 Board of Regents Meeting Agenda

Dec. 3-4 Board of Regents Meeting Agenda

The next NSHE Board of Regents meeting will be held at UNLV this week Thursday and Friday in the Student

News 7 years ago Black Mountain Institute Events

Black Mountain Institute Events

Fall 2010 guide

Higher Education 3 years ago Students may have allies in Knecht, Stephens on tuition hikes

Students may have allies in Knecht, Stephens on tuition hikes

Some higher education officials sympathized with students and slammed their peers as proposals to raise tuition were discussed on Friday.

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading