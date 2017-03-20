UNLV assistant professor traces racial tensions in ‘Our Gang’ short film series

When taking a class on African-American literature, many students do not expect a Korean-American at the helm.

Assistant professor Julia Lee joyfully shatters this preconception every semester at UNLV.

She first became interested in the subject in graduate school, but admits that she was a bit wary in the beginning due to her Korean ethnicity.

“I never thought it was something that someone like me was welcome to take,” Lee said. “I always thought that I should take an Asian-American class instead.”

She quickly discovered her love for African-American literature and decided to write her dissertation and two books on the subject.

One of these books is “Our Gang: A Racial History of ‘The Little Rascals.’” The “Our Gang” short-film series was produced by Hal Roach from 1922-44 and is particularly known for its natural portrayal of children from different cultural backgrounds.

“What had been interesting about the series was that there was always at least one black child who was a member of the gang,” Lee said. “That used to be considered incredibly progressive and almost revolutionary because you never saw black and white kids playing together on screen. ”

The films often used visual gags like white people wearing blackface (a form of theatrical makeup used predominantly by non-black performers to represent a black person) and minstrel stump speeches (a comic monologue performed by a white person in blackface). It also included an entire storyline about the absurdity of the Ku Klux Klan.

“They have their own childish version of the KKK called the Cluck Cluck Klams that had black members,” Lee said. “On the one hand, [there were] racist gags, but on the other hand, they’re skewering these super racist organizations.”

During the 1920s and ‘30s, the films were met with positivity from the NAACP. They thought the optimistic depiction of black children being able to play peacefully with white children was refreshing and a big step forward.

By the 60s and 70s, the more problematic aspects of the films were brought to light. Black children were commonly minstrelized or depicted as a pickaninny figure, a derogatory caricature of a small black child. Stereotypes also played a large role in their characterization.

This discord was one of the main reasons Lee decided to take on the project.

“For me, it was trying to figure out why something that was considered a positive portrayal of the race in the ‘20s and ‘30s and was held by the NAACP as this incredibly positive portrayal of black children [was suddenly considered the opposite] by the ‘60s and ‘70s,” Lee said. “In fact, members of the NAACP were trying to get stations to pull the [films] from the airwaves.”

Although the films were revolutionary for their time, Lee does not believe that Roach created them as a political statement.

“Everyone in Hollywood just wants to make money,” Lee said. “For him, the series was really popular from the get-go, so he kept producing them.”

However, there were some other gag writers, especially from the 1930s, that Lee believes may have had more direct political messages.

“Some of those creators might have had some left-leaning members of the Communist party and were sympathetic to the solidarity of black and white people,” Lee said.

Throughout her research, Lee was able to get in contact with the son of one of the original Little Rascals. He had a private inventory of scripts, images and other memorabilia.

The most surprising aspect of Lee’s journey was the web of complications that existed between the films’ child actors.

Dickie Moore, a blond white child, was friends with a young black child, Stymie Beard, both on screen and in person.

Child actors are generally isolated or only have a few friends due to their unique status that gives them more responsibilities than the average child. Moore and Beard, however, were able to find common ground in their careers and become very close.

“You think this is a warm and fuzzy story about black-white friendship, but [what’s] crazy and sad is that when Dickie Moore was older and thinking back in his memoir, he says, ‘Now as an older person I have to be really honest with myself and wonder whether I was friends with Stymie not despite the fact that he was black but because he was black,’” Lee said.

Moore knew he would never have to compete with Beard over a role since Beard’s possibilities were limited by his race. He saw him as less of a threat than his white counterparts.

“They were best friends, but their lives totally grew apart afterwards. Stymie ended up addicted to heroin and in prison,” Lee said. “Meanwhile, Dickie gave Shirley Temple her first on-screen kiss and became a very successful public relations person.”

The vast difference in outcomes between the two actors can largely be attributed to their race. When black boys were still young, they were viewed as innocuous and cute. Once they got older, the “fear of when little black boys become men” made it very difficult for black child actors to make the transition into adult acting, according to Lee.

As for the outcome of the project, Lee is happy with the finished result.

“One of the things I believe very deeply is that scholars and professors need to write for a broader audience,” Lee said. “My first book was an extension of my dissertation and I remember giving a copy to my mom who couldn’t read it or understand it. It’s meant for such a specialized audience…and so it has no impact.”

Lee wanted to create something that was less intimidating for a reader when writing “Our Gang.”

“I wanted to write something that actually has a narrative and a story. Someone who might not necessarily be a scholar or a professor might pick this up and want to read it,” Lee said. “Maybe it would even attract somebody who may just be a ‘Little Rascals’ fan and might be curious.”

“Our Gang: A Racial History of ‘The Little Rascals’” was released in 2015 and is available on Amazon.