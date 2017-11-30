UNLV Black Lives Matter, NAACP want apology from North Las Vegas police

Black Lives Matter UNLV (BLM) and UNLV NAACP assembled Thursday to demand answers from North Las Vegas police after a group of the department’s motorcycle units drove through the Student Union courtyard Tuesday night following a BLM event.

Students and community members gathered in the Free Speech Zone outside CBC for a press conference that opened with the winner of Tuesday night’s “I Imagine” poetry competition, Vera Anderson.

“In a world where black lives matter….” Anderson recited.



As the crowd grew larger, Anderson amplified her voice. She followed the spoken word with a brief statement.

Members of UNLV NAACP and Black Lives Matter speak in front of the Classroom Building Complex. Photo by: Yvan Sanchez/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

“We all know there is tension between black and brown individuals and our relationship with law enforcement,” she continued.

Javon Johnson, BLM’s faculty advisor and director of UNLV’s African American Studies program, echoed the sentiment.

“Given our political climate, one in which the FBI’s Domestic Terrorism Analysis Unit has troublingly declared what they call ‘black identity extremists’ a violent threat, it is difficult to interpret a parade of police bikes circling an event spearheaded by UNLV’s Black Lives Matter and NAACP organizations as anything other than intimidation,” he said.

The purpose of the meeting was for group members to express their reaction to the unexpected police presence on campus. UNLV NAACP Secretary Ashley Hamilton shared the thoughts of several students who confided in her after the event.

“They felt several emotions. They felt fearful, they felt apprehensive, they were confused and now all of us are just concerned and we want answers,” she said.

Student activist Karl Catarata explained his attempts to extract these answers from the North Las Vegas Police Department, stating that he had continuously called the office for over 24 hours and received only excuses about why they could not talk to him.

While he did not get to speak to authorities from the department, he said the incident itself was a message.

“This is simply not just training.This is not just officers walking, just driving their motorcycles in the courtyard area, which by the way is no carts and no motor vehicles permitted,” Catarata said. “This is a statement by North Las Vegas police that shows that they are attempting to intimidate our community.”

Micajah Daniels, president of UNLV Black Lives Matter, also criticized the response from North Las Vegas police. She said a representative from the department called her Thursday morning and said that they would not be issuing an apology because they had done nothing wrong.

North Las Vegas police said they had a 10 year agreement to use UNLV’s campus as an area for motorcycle training, though UNLV contends that is not the case, the Las Vegas Sun reported Wednesday.

Courtney Jones, a spokeswoman for both UNLV chapters of the BLM and NAACP, demanded an apology from the police department, a formal meeting with them, upper administration from UNLV, and UNLV police and a formal apology from UNLV Police Chief José Elique for recent comments he made about false reportings of sexual assaults.

Additionally, the organizations called for resource coordinators for various student identities including undocumented students, Black and African American and LGBTQ student resources.

“All of this with the hope of the police institution recognizing our livelihoods and who we are as people must be respected,” she said.

Attendees nodded their heads and clapped along in agreeance.

Jones stated that the group would not answer media questions to continue their previously scheduled event, “Seeing My Neighbor.”