Nevada voters approved the legalization of cannabis on election day, which became effective on Jan. 1, and are now free to light up—in their own homes that is.

Although cannabis is now legal in Nevada, smoking or consuming it in public will remain outlawed, punishable by a fine of up to $600. Adults 21 years and older can possess up to 1 ounce of cannabis, or one-eighth of an ounce of cannabis concentrate.

Though recreational marijuana is legal on a state level, federal law prohibits the use, possession or cultivation of marijuana in educational institutes and other recipients of federal funds. This means that the use of marijuana will remain prohibited on the UNLV campus, including university housing, even if a student, faculty or staff member is in possession of a medical marijuana card.

“UNLV is committed to creating and maintaining a campus environment that is free of alcohol and substance abuse and views the abuse of alcohol and legal drugs and the use of illicit drugs as being antithetical to the pursuit of educational excellence and the realization of one’s full potential as a student,” wrote UNLV President Len Jessup in a mass email response to the passing of question two.

Some students, like Kevin Enright, the vice president of the UNLV Students for Sensible Drug Policy (SSDP), don’t see the email as a deal breaker for a more accepting drug policy at UNLV in the future.

“I feel like that was a formality that he had to release because we get federal funding and he has to release that and put up a show,” Enright said.

UNLV policies will continue following federal law but some administration members appear to be acknowledging cannabis’s move to mainstream society.

Last semester, UNLV offered Marijuana Policy in the U.S in 2016 and Beyond, a grad level public policy course taught by John Hudak, Brooking Institute’s Senior Fellow of Governance Studies. The course focused on the ever-changing relationship between the United States and marijuana, offering an intensive look at marijuana policies and reform.

“Most of the stigma about cannabis use stems from intolerance or lack of education,” said Stephanie Shehan, owner and editor of the Vegas Cannabis Magazine.

Shehan says classes like the one offered at UNLV are important in educating students on a defunct legal system and informing the public about cannabis, as opposed to vilifying its use. The magazine was founded in October 2014 with the goal of bringing awareness to the benefits of medical cannabis.

“The best thing we can do is continue to educate people about the medical value of cannabis,” Shehan said.

Emboldened by the popularity of question two in the polls and its eventual implementation, a branch of SSDP was founded last semester at UNLV and now has about 30 members.

“We can get a lot of traction now,” Enright said. “I feel like a lot of students are scared of backlash or being a target and now that [cannabis is] legalized a lot of people can let go of the fear and stigma.”

The club’s goals include educating students about cannabis, connecting students to the industry, commuting sentences for nonviolent drug offenders incarcerated over past drug laws, and revising UNLV policies to allow for the use of medical marijuana by students.

While the UNLV SSDP has no funding at the moment, Enright is confident CSUN and cannabis friendly residents and companies in town will support their work.