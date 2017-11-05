UNLV crushes Alaska Fairbanks at Exhibition Game

Photo by Andrew Rigney/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

The Runnin’ Rebels men’s basketball team defeated the Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks in an exhibition game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Nov. 3.

At the tip-off, 6-foot-11 freshman Cheickna Dembele got the first possession of the ball for UNLV. Within minutes he stunned the crowd with a one-handed dunk.

Senior point guard Jordan Johnson made the most points during the half, tallying UNLV 12 points.

UNLV made the majority of their points through layups and dunks, but Alaska Fairbanks focused on making 3-point shots during the first half.

The Runnin’ Rebels and the Nanooks were neck to neck with points in the first half, but when the halftime buzzer rang, UNLV was up 42-37.

With a minute and 38 seconds left on the clock, senior guard Jovan Mooring suffered an injury from a fall and was subbed out. The 6-foot-2 Mooring returned later, immediately scoring a layup.

It was a great performance by the Rebels, crushing the Alaska Fairbanks with a final score of 97-73.

The star player of the night was 6-foot-7 junior Shakur Juiston who made a total of 24 points. Mooring followed up with 16 points while Johnson added 15 to the board.

“This was a learning game,” Juiston said. “We did a lot of good things, but we also did a lot of bad things.”

Photo by Andrew Rigney/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

He said he knows his team needs to tighten up their defense because the Nanooks made too many 3-point shots on the Rebels. But he knows that by the next game, the Runnin’ Rebels will be even better.

“We got a lot of lessons in the first half when the boys were struggling with guarding the 3-pointers,” head coach Marvin Menzies said. “But the boys did a great job paying attention to the details we gave them at halftime and they came out and executed it better.”

UNLV shot 61.7 percent (37-60) but struggled a bit more for the 3-point range with 53.8 percent. On the free throw line, the Rebels performed an average of 57.1 percent (16-28).

Five-star freshman recruit Brandon McCoy did not play against the Nanooks because of his sore ankle. Menzies reported that McCoy asked to play, but the team did not want him to get injured further since the regular season would start in just a few days.

UNLV Runnin’ Rebels will host Florida A&M to start their regular season on Nov. 11 at the Thomas & Mack Center.