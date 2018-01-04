Senior guard Jovan Mooring’s first field goal of the game gave the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels the lead for good in an intense 82-76 overtime win over their conference rival, the San Jose Spartans.

The win sends the Rebels to 12-3 on the year, 1-1 in conference play. Meanwhile the Spartans drop to 3-11, winless in three games in conference.

Mooring’s three-pointer, which give UNLV the 72-69 lead, was the team’s first field goal in overtime overtime. Up to that point Mooring had missed his only attempt of the game. In the Rebels’ first conference game against Boise State, Mooring scored just eight points on 2-of-14 shooting, 2-of-9 from three-point range.

Mooring finished with four points and six assists versus the Spartans.

San Jose turned the ball over on a 30-second shot clock violation the next play. Freshman Brandon McCoy would add a field goal and the game would be iced with free throws coming from Freshman Shakur Juiston and Senior Jordan Johnson.

UNLV went 25-for-35 from the free throw line, but suffered a stretch during the second half and into overtime where the team shot just 6-of-14 from the line. The Rebels finished the game with seven straight made free throws.

With the Rebels up just three in overtime, the Spartans turned the ball over yet again on the inbound pass. There were 44 total turnovers in 45 total minutes of game action, and San Jose had 23 of them.

In addition, San Jose forced overtime with a 15-4 run to end the second half. But that was coupled with seven UNLV turnovers in eight minutes, with two more to open the overtime period

On one of the last plays of the second half, it was determined after an official review that Johnson had touched the ball last prior to the ball going out of bounds. San Jose was awarded the ball but could not sink the game-winning basket.

The Rebels were able to cling onto this win and now have their first conference win of the year. They will look to get win number two on Saturday at home against Utah State.

