A state senate bill may nullify the powers of the Public Employee Benefits Program (PEBP) board, thereby eliminating the representation of thousands of public employees in Nevada.

The bill, titled SB80, would place the board in a purely advisory role while granting its powers to an executive officer who would be appointed by the director of the Department of Administration and the governor of Nevada.

The executive officer, who would not have to answer to the board and would report directly to the Department of Administration, would control public retiree benefits, health plans and investments in Nevada.

The President’s Employee Benefits Advisory Committee, created by UNLV President Len Jessup as a top tier initiative, took a stand against SB80 on behalf of the staff and faculty at UNLV.

Douglas Unger, a professor in the English department at UNLV and a member of the committee, submitted a 2-and-a-half page rebuttal of SB80 to the PEBP board on March 4, which criticized the bill’s reallocation of the PEBP board’s power.

In his statement, Unger wrote that taking authority away from the PEBP board “puts at risk the state employee health benefits system to a vastly increased potential for poor use or misuse of funds … and even possibly including serious risk of fraud and criminal activity.”

Unger referred to past issues that led to the creation of the PEBP in 1999.

Before 1999, the Nevada Assembly’s committee on benefits controlled the health care plans for public employees. A 2001 fiscal report states that the committee “experienced serious cash flow problems” in fiscal year 1998, leading the 1999 legislature to provide $26 million for a bailout.

Part of the committee’s financial crisis stemmed from L&H Associates, a contracted company that left 34,000 claims unprocessed in early 1997, according to a Las Vegas Sun article from that year.

To ensure a disaster like that never happened again, the state legislature created the PEBP board with 10 members that are appointed by the governor.

SB80 has not yet been granted a hearing on either the assembly or senate floors. Its last movement in legislature happened on March 9 when the assembly ways and means committee chose to take no action on the bill.

“I don’t think this is actually going to happen,” said Christopher Cochran, a UNLV professor, chair of the Department of Health Care Administration and member of the PEBP board. “The longer a bill takes to get through a committee, the less likely it is to happen. But in Nevada, you never know.”

Cochran, along with the other members of the PEBP board, chose not to take any action on SB80 at their March 23 meeting while they waited for a new draft of the bill, he said.

Though SB80 has stalled, a new bill, SB502, was introduced on March 27 and contains the same provision that the PEBP board be converted to an advisory board. SB502 would also give the board’s power to the executive director.

The chair of the president’s committee, Shaun Franklin-Sewell, doesn’t believe any member of the PEBP board or its executive officer, Daymon Haycock, would try to make a power grab if the bill was passed.

“I worry about what would happen with the future,” Franklin-Sewell said. “What will future executive directors be like? Who knows?”

Cochran said that SB502 will probably be brought to the PEBP board at their April 6 meeting.

“I’d like to kill it,” said Jason Wasden, UNLV director of government affairs. “I’d like it to all disappear and let the board have its current structure.”

Wasden, a faculty senator representing administrative faculty and a member of the President’s Employee Benefits Advisory Committee, said that the committee will start meeting with employees that can provide testimony in opposition to SB502 starting this week.

Wasden said that people may support the bill because it would make the process for approving health care related measures more efficient.

“It’s not governmental efficiency,” Unger said. “Unless a dictator is efficient. I suppose to have a king or a dictator is the absolute most efficient way to go.”

Students, faculty and staff may comment on bills during this legislative session here.