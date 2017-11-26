UNLV football closes season with 23-16 loss to UNR

The UNLV Rebels were unable to beat their school rival, the Nevada Wolf Pack, falling 23-16 on its Senior Night. A win was needed in order for the Rebels to become bowl eligible, but instead their loss secured the John C. Fremont Cannon for the Wolf Pack.
This marked the fourth consecutive losing season for the Rebels. Prior to the victory, the Wolf Pack had a 2-9 season record. Nevada now leads the Governor’s Series record 26-17.
“We’re going to go back and look at this film and there’s going to be a lot of frustrating things,” said head coach Tony Sanchez. “But I got to be honest with you, that was a tearful moment with a great group of young men. Our seniors have done a tremendous job of making this program better and moving it forward.”
Sanchez was speaking about seniors like wide receiver Devonte Boyd, defensive lineman Mike Hughes Jr. and quarterback Johnny Stanton, who have helped the Rebels increase their overall record for three consecutive seasons.
Against the Wolf Pack, Hughes blocked the extra-point attempt after UNR’s opening score, which marked the first blocked kick of the year for the Rebels. Boyd finished his career with two catches for 33 yards, totaling him at 198 receptions, third in UNLV history, and 3,243 yards, second in UNLV history. Senior linebacker Brian Keyes had a game-high 13 tackles along with a forced fumble and pass breakup.
Freshman quarterback Armani Rogers got his first taste of the Governor’s Series. He went 12 for 23, throwing for 160 yards and gained 49 yards on the ground on 23 carries.
“He’s a great player,” Sanchez said. “There’s going to be some mistakes there but when you look at his body of work over the course of the year he’s as talented a freshman quarterback as there is in the country.”
Rogers gave the Rebels a chance and kept his team in the game. However, the inability to capitalize on opportunities may have led to UNLV’s downfall.
In the third quarter, up 16-9, UNLV faced a 4th and 1 from the Nevada nine-yard line. Sanchez and the team chose to go for it, instead of kicking the field goal. After a chain check, UNLV turned the ball over on downs. Less than four minutes later, Nevada tied the game.
UNLV also missed a key chance to change the complexion of the game when they dropped a potential interception on 3rd and goal.
“We’re averaging 28.8 points a game and to come out in a game like this and score 16, you’re not going to win. I think everybody knew that,” Sanchez said.
Junior running back Lexington Thomas carried the ball 15 times for 63 yards and he failed to reach the end zone for just the second time this season. Evan Pantels went 3 for 3 on field goals including a 53-yarder, his longest of his career.
For the better part of the game, UNLV dominated the play, controlling the time of possession with 36:30 to Nevada’s 23:30. The Rebels also won the battle of first downs 22-18 over the Wolf Pack.
UNLV went 3/5 in the red zone.
“At the end of the year, we just weren’t as tough of a run team as we were at the beginning of the year with some guys out,” Sanchez said. “And it just goes to show that depth is still a little bit of an issue.”
Looking to the 2018 season, Sanchez said that it will be the first time during his tenure that he will have over 80 student athletes with scholarships.
Sanchez said that next season the team will work on building its offensive presence with Rogers. He wants to see the team get more physical.
“There’s not a mountain of things we have to get better at anymore,” Sanchez said. “It’s just some little margins we need to get better at, and if we do, I think we have a good chance at being a pretty good football team in the future.”
UNLV will be back in the Sam Boyd Stadium for the 2018 season opener against USC on Sept. 18.