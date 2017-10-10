UNLV groups sell nearly 1k Vegas Strong shirts in 1 hour

Courtesy of Rebel Raiser

Outside the Tam Alumni Center Tuesday morning, a line of eager students wrapped around a booth selling UNLV Vegas Strong t-shirts with an emblem of a pink heart surrounding the Las Vegas skyline.

Various organizations on campus have partnered to fundraise in an effort to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas shooting last Sunday​ by selling shirts with the city wide hashtag.

A thousand shirts were sold within an hour, raising $20,000 Tuesday, according to Kanani Espinoza, the president of the UNLV Graduate & Professional Student Association (GPSA).

Jocelyn Kampa, a pre-nursing student, said she came to buy a shirt after she heard of the UNLV Vegas Strong shirts through an email from CSUN President Christopher Roys. Kampa said her mom, a nurse at the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, worked for 13 hours straight the night of the shooting.

“I’m from Las Vegas; it just hit home,” Kampa said. “ I was really impacted.”

Rebel Vets, GPSA, the UNLV Division of Student Affairs, the Administrative Faculty Committee and CSUN partnered to cover the cost of the shirts so all money raised would go towards the victims of the shooting.

“I created the shirts, ordered the shirts, got in touch with CSUN and asked if they wanted to partner,” Espinoza said. The shirts were originally a Rebel Vets and GPSA effort.

The Vegas Strong shirts are part of the UNLV for Vegas crowdsourcing campaign through a UNLV fundraising site, Rebel Raiser. So far the project has raised nearly $12,000 as well as an entire U- Haul of food, water, toiletries, blankets and pillows.

“Las Vegas is our home, and it is made up of remarkable individuals—people who didn’t hesitate to come to the aid of those in need and who continue to demonstrate their compassion through countless acts of service. This fundraising campaign is a part of that response,” Rebel Raiser page reads.

According to the Rebel Raiser website, two percent of all donations go to UNLV. That money is then divided between the UNLV Foundation and the department of the college to which the gift is directed; however, Espinoza, who also works for the UNLV Foundation, says 100 percent of funds from the UNLV for Vegas campaign will be directed to victims of the shooting and their families.

Shirts sold out at the UNLV football tailgate last Saturday. Espinoza said the groups have collectively sold 1,500 shirts as of Tuesday.

Jennifer Kennedy, chair of the Administrative Faculty Committee, said they contributed as a way to encourage and bring together the UNLV faculty and staff after the stress of last week.

“Yesterday, I went down to the Mandalay Bay walked around and just breathed,” said Kennedy, who has a friend that was at the Route 91 festival during the shooting.

“Everyone was affected by the shooting,” Kennedy said.