UNLV, Hawaii will battle over “Ninth Island Showdown” trophy Saturday

The Rebels and Rainbow Warriors will face off for this pineapple Saturday Nov. 4 at Sam Boyd Stadium. Photo courtesy of Royce Tanouye.

The UNLV football vs. Hawaii game is just one day away, and now the teams have another motivation to win — the new “Ninth Island Showdown” trophy.

The trophy is a large golden pineapple on top of a platform with “Island Showdown” featured in a variation of the design of the famous “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign. The trophy is sponsored by The California Hotel.

“The Cal is proud to provide an official trophy for a nearly 50-year-old rivalry between UNLV and the University of Hawaii – the ultimate face-off between the Hawaiian Islands and the Ninth Island,” said David Lebby, vice president and general manager of The California Hotel. “The Cal and Boyd Gaming have decades-long ties to both UNLV and UH, making our sponsorship of the Island Showdown Trophy a perfect fit for us. We’re looking forward to a great game, and may the best team win!”

The winner of the annual Rebels vs. Rainbow Warriors game will claim the new trophy for the first time and take it back to their locker room.

“The Rebels and Rainbow Warriors have been playing memorable games against each other in front of spirited crowds in Las Vegas and Honolulu for five decades, so it is fitting for a trophy to become part of the matchup,” UNLV Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a news release.

UNLV and Hawaii first battled in 1969. The Rebels and ‘Bows have played each other 26 times since that first game. Hawaii is leading in the series with a 15-11 record. However, the Rebels have taken the win the last four times the teams faced off in Las Vegas.



Coming off a big win against Fresno State, the Rebels are looking to continue their success against Hawaii, who are second to last in conference with a Mountain West record of 1-4. The Ninth Island Showdown is on Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. in Sam Boyd Stadium.