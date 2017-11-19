UNLV keeps bowl hopes alive with emotional 38-35 win over New Mexico

In his first full game since Oct. 14, freshman quarterback Armani Rogers was able to lead the Rebels past six lead changes to take down the New Mexico Lobos 38-35 Saturday night.
Rogers was given the start after senior quarterback Johnny Stanton went 2-1 in his three starts.
With a full game under his belt, Rogers accounted for 404 total yards with 193 coming on the ground, which is a school record. His previous season high was 148 rushing yards at Air Force.
He also found the end zone on the ground and once through the air.
On the last drive of the game after two running plays, Rogers found wide receiver Brandon Presley for seven yards before hitting wide receiver Darren Woods for 50 yards. Finally, Rogers struck wide receiver Kendal Keys in the end zone for the lead. Keys also reeled in the two-point conversion.
To go along with Rogers, junior running back Lexington Thomas tallied his fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season and the 12th of his career. Thomas finished with 127 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns. He has scored in every game but one this season.
For the season, Thomas has 1,273 yards on 196 carries and 17 touchdowns. He only had 10 total touchdowns in the 2016 season.
With all going so well for the Rebels, the one hangup was the defense’s inability to contain the run.
New Mexico ran for 482 total team rushing yards. They also had three rushers eclipse the 100-yard mark. Running backs Tyrone Owens and Daryl Chestnut both rushed for over 140 yards and scored a touchdown apiece. The Lobos quarterback Lamar Jordan even added 116 yards on 13 carries. Jordan also scored twice, including a 41-yard touchdown run to give the Lobos the lead with 1:11 remaining in the game.
UNLV has allowed nine 100-yard rushers all season long. Of those nine, three have been quarterbacks.
However, the Lobos’ offense was extremely one-sided. New Mexico’s Jordan did not complete a pass in four attempts, with a final attempt intercepted by UNLV sophomore linebacker Javin White.
The win sets up a big season finale as the Rebels travel to Reno to take on the 2-9 Nevada Wolfpack on Nov. 25, who are looking to play spoiler.
This will be the final attempt to secure a bowl game for seniors like defensive lineman Mike Hughes Jr. and wide receiver Devonte Boyd. UNLV has only been to four bowl games in the team’s 50 year history.