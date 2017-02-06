UNLV launches Philip J. Cohen Program for undergraduates

In order to provide financial support for full-time undergraduate students at UNLV, the Philip J. Cohen Program is now being offered.

The program aims to provide tuition to students committed to their education and encourage students to stay in the community after graduation. The program will fund more than 40 scholarships per year for students. These scholarships are worth up to $6,000 annually and will only be provided for in-state students.

Applicants must be admitted to UNLV as an undergraduate and be enrolled in classes full time. Incoming freshmen must have at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA while returning students must have at least a 2.75 GPA.

Scholarship recipients, also known as the Philip J. Cohen Scholars, will be required to meet regularly with program coordinators while pursuing their degrees.

The scholarship is automatically renewable each year. Recipients must maintain a 2.75 cumulative GPA each semester, successfully complete 12 credits per semester, enroll consecutively in fall and spring years, and follow the Office of Financial Aid’s Satisfactory Academic Progress policy.

Applications began on Feb. 1 and will end on March 31. The priority deadline is March 20. All applicants will be notified on MyUNLV by July 31.

The application can be found online.