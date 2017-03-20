UNLV librarians promote gender inclusivity on Wikipedia

UNLV University Libraries and the Department of Art teamed up for the second annual Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon on Thursday. The event is part of a worldwide initiative where people gather to generate more coverage of women in the arts on Wikipedia and encourage female editorship.

“We first put it together last year, and we got the ball rolling,” said Patricia McRae Baley, the visual resources curator in the Department of Arts at UNLV.

The number of women who edit the popular open-source website Wikipedia is much lower than one would think. A 2011 survey of Wikipedia editors conducted by the Wikimedia Foundation found that only about 9 percent of all contributors were women.

Last year, Siân Evans, one of the four founders of the Art+Feminism Wikipedia movement, contacted McRae Baley and connected her with a local, high-ranking Wikipedia editor.

“It turned out she [the editor] was the great, one-and-only Rosie Stephenson-Goodknight,” McRae Baley said.

Goodknight was the 2016 Wikipedian of the Year, an award presented annually by Wikipedia’s founder, Jimmy Wales, to high-achieving “wikipedians.” Before her retirement this summer, Goodknight convinced McRae Baley to continue the event.

Wikimedia, the company responsible for operating Wikipedia, has officially acknowledged that there is a systemic gender bias in Wikipedia due to its lack of female editors and has made some attempts to address the problem.

One of the reasons there’s a lack of information about notable women on Wikipedia is because there is less written about them, according to Matthew Murray, a visiting library fellow at UNLV.

“Wikipedia editors want legitimate sources for things that don’t have anything published about them previously,” McRae Baley said. “We can’t [edit] a Wikipedia page without legitimate sources, but we don’t have legitimate sources because no one is writing about these women.”

This speaks to the complexity of Wikipedia’s rules and guidelines, like what qualifies someone as “notable” enough to even have an article written about them. The lack of original sources on members of underrepresented groups makes it difficult to increase their representation on the online encyclopedia, creating a negative feedback loop.

Some of the librarians, like Kate Lambaria, an active editor for the past year, have previous experience editing and writing articles on Wikipedia which helps them train participants new to the platform.

“That’s essentially what we are doing here. It’s to try and encourage the community here to participate,” Lambaria said.

Although the attendance rate was hampered by the fact that the event was held during midterms week, the organizers feel that the edit-a-thon will only grow from here.

For next year’s Wikipedia Edit-a-thon, McRae Baley and Lambaria are planning to join up with CSN’s College Library Services director, Beth Schuck, to get more students throughout Las Vegas involved. Both groups are getting attention from women’s organizations and hope to spread the event citywide.