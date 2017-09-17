UNLV Libraries Will Digitize Old Records, Newspapers

By Kristin SImmons | September 17, 2017

UNLV Libraries will be digitizing old Las Vegas records for the Special Collections and Archives after the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial gave them two grants worth $54,900. These records include early 20th century newspapers like the Las Vegas Age (1905-1947) and the Las Vegas Times (1905-1906). City of Las Vegas Commission minutes (1911 – 1960) and city ordinances (1911-1958) will also be digitized. Students will be hired to help with this process. The project is expected to be done by 2018.

