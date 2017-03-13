UNLV Men’s Tennis completes a Saturday sweep

Men’s Tennis defeated Brigham Young University March 11 at the Fertita Tennis Complex. The Rebels overcame the Cougars 4-1, dropping BYU’s season record to 9-8 while UNLV rose to an overall record of 7-2.

Doubles entered the court and the points were quick, planned and practiced. Striking angled shots, overheads, and extremely well placed volleys consumed each point.

“The guys played solid doubles versus BYU and then closed them out in singles,” head coach Owen Hambrook said.

The point that defined UNLV’s doubles play started with a crushing serve from Evaldo Neto, which was so hard that his returning opponent could only block it back, allowing for Jakob Amilon’s net play to swiftly put away the ball. Doubles seemed to have an advantage by constantly being two steps ahead of the Cougars and just as ready to win the next point.

Completely different than doubles, singles took a great deal of willpower and sweat. UNLV battled with the Cougars, making each singles point a match of its own. Amilon, at one singles, constantly wrestled with his opponent, Tim Handel.

Although the final score of Jakob’s match was 6-3, 6-3, he had to take control and close 10-point rallies with his opponent regularly.

In the afternoon, they faced the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks defeating them, 4-1.

UNLV won two out of three doubles matches and secured the team point. Neto and Amilon won their second doubles match of the day by defeating Lucas Taylor and Sebastian Eguez 6-4 at No. 1, while Adam Gage-Brown outed Felix Schumann and Thomas Fisher 7-5.

With three wins in singles, UNLV secured the win. Ruben Alberts won his second singles contest of the day by edging Schumann 6-3, 7-6 and Richard Solberg ended Thomas Fisher 6-4, 6-2.

Matches like these prove UNLV Men’s Tennis capability in their conference. Willing to rise to each occasion, the Rebels bring forth the right amount of effort to combat their opponents each match. Each player enters the court not only competing, but looking to get the job done.

The Rebels are set to play against Oklahoma State at the Fertitta Tennis Complex on March 17, starting with doubles at 11 a.m.