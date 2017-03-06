UNLV partners with MGM Resorts to create think tank at UNLV

Senators Harry Reid (D.-Nev.) and John Boehner (R.-Ohio) will now co-chair a new public policy institute that seeks bipartisan solutions to complex policy affecting economic, social, political and workplace issues.

UNLV announced on March 5, that it will partner with MGM Resorts to create the think tank headed by the former senate minority leader and former speaker of the house.

The Academic, Research and Student Affairs Committee of the Nevada System of Higher Education voted unanimously to approve the proposed think tank on Thursday, and the Board of Regents formally approved the institute on Friday.

In a statement, UNLV President Len Jessup said the institute will focus on a wide range of national and international policy issues that impact the tourism, hospitality and gaming industries.

UNLV’s School of Policy and Leadership in the Greenspun College of Urban Affairs will house the new institute.

The institute will allow students to work on research projects with resources from the institute. There are also plans to develop academic conferences and seminars where students will be able to engage with MGM Resorts, the co-chairs and research faculty from the college and across the U.S.

“I think there’s going to be many, many opportunities for students to learn about the public policy process,” said Robert Ulmer, dean of the College of Urban Affairs.

The institute will be funded by MGM Resorts with a $952,500 budget spread over three years. Although MGM Resorts is the sole funder of the think tank, it will not be signing off on any of the research produced at the institute, according to Ulmer.

“This is another great example of Nevada leading the way in showing the country how to solve complex problems in a bipartisan way with public-private partnerships,” Ulmer said. “You’ve really got a unique concept here. I don’t think that there’s an example of this anywhere else in the country.”

A research advisory board for the institute will be established to aid Boehner and Reid in identifying which public policy issues are most pressing.

“While our public opposition on issues may be more storied than our private friendship, we have successfully collaborated on complex problems and signature ideas and look forward to doing so again,” Reid and Boehner said in a joint statement. “As passionate and committed believers in the importance of public service, we are eager to work with MGM Resorts and UNLV to inspire a new generation to serve their country through public office.”

Work at the institute is expected to begin later this year.