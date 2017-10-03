UNLV President releases first address two days after deadly shooting

UNLV President Len Jessup, pictured above in September, just released his first campus wide letter since Sunday’s deadly shooting. Photo by: Andrew Rigney/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

UNLV President Len Jessup released a formal letter to the UNLV community Tuesday afternoon. It’s his first campus-wide address since the massacre at the Route 91 festival Sunday night.

“Our thoughts continue to be with everyone impacted by this tragedy,” Jessup wrote in his letter. “We share a deep sense of loss that has rippled through our campus, community, and nation.”

Students, including CSUN senators and officers, were not pleased with administration’s radio silence throughout most of Monday.

The first email students received from UNLV brass Monday morning was a message stating that classes would continue as would university business operations.

CSUN President Christopher Roys wrote in an email yesterday that he spoke with Jessup to address “what some students may have described as a tone-deaf response,” the email read.

At a CSUN senate meeting later that night, Jessup, along with UNLV Provost Diane Chase and Nevada system of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly addressed concerns coming from the senate and students including the decision to keep classes open.

“When we got the ‘all-clear’ from the police that things were locked down over there and the campus was safe, we made the tough decision to decide that we would keep campus open,” Jessup said at the meeting.

Scores of students took to social media the past two days to admonish the university’s slow response and for keeping classes open instead of closing campus.

“UNLV in all of its brilliance. Classes are still in session when less than 12 hours ago ‘the deadliest mass shooting in US history’ occurred a mile and a half away from main campus,” Brianna Jaffe, a UNLV student, wrote on Facebook. “But for a presidential debate the campus is shut down for a week.”

“Really UNLV? You’re going to continue classes like nothing happened? Many college students attended the Route 61 Festival and the campus is right by the Strip. How about giving students and faculty one day to collect themselves? I’m very disappointed in my school right now,” Aly Winder posted on Facebook.

In his letter, Jessup highlights the immediate response from both the UNLV and greater Las Vegas communities in response to the act of terror on Sunday. He mentions the Thomas & Mack’s quick response to aid concertgoers as well as CSUN’s response in communicating with students and setting up Monday night’s candlelight vigil.

“In such difficult times, we are heartened by — and grateful for — the many ways in which we join together to support one another,” Jessup wrote in the letter. “We will move forward together, and continue to demonstrate our unwavering strength in this time of adversity.”