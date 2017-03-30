UNLV professor makes a mammoth discovery, uncovers fossils outside of Pahrump

By Jeniffer Solis | March 31st, 2017

Beneath the sand and rocks that stretch across Nye County, just northwest of Pahrump, lie the ancient remains of a mammoth.

Stephen Rowland, a paleontologist and UNLV professor, worked to unearth the fossils with a team of students since last fall.

The remains were first discovered by Larry Williams, a local who came across its ivory tusks protruding from the desert ground, before reporting it to the Bureau of Land Management.

Rowland carbon dated fossil specimens of Planorbella—a type of freshwater air-breathing snail— within the excavation site at about 23,000 years, suggesting the mammoth lived during the last glacial period of the Pleistocene epoch.

In addition to the tusks, the team recovered a shoulder blade, vertebrae and various bone fragments. Missing from the find were the top of the mammoth’s skull and jaw. Rowland hopes to find part of the jaw or fossilized teeth further in the sediment, which could help determine the mammoth’s age before death and clarify which species of mammoth the fossils belong to.

Due to the position of the remains at the site, Rowland is convinced the animal died standing up, possibly while stuck in the mud.

“I’m quite optimistic that once we excavate further west from where we’ve been working, we have a good chance at finding leg bones, ribs and other things we haven’t found yet,” Rowland said.

Given the location of the dig site, Rowland said he believes the fossils belong to a Columbian mammoth, which can only be found in North America and were the largest of the mammoth species, growing up to about 13 feet.

“They almost look just like big elephants with bigger tusks,” said Lauren Parry, a doctoral student who’s studying mammoth paleoecology. ”You can also learn a lot about mammoth’s behavior and other things that may not fossilize because we still have elephants around.”

During the late Pleistocene, Southern Nevada was made up of marsh and wetlands. Petrified wood found in the area indicate that a mixture of trees, shrubs and grasses covered the valley, which was the ideal environment for Columbian mammoths, according to Parry.

Hoping to use the excitement surrounding the discovery, Rowland plans to fundraise money for ongoing and future UNLV paleontology projects.

The crowdfunding project will go live on UNLV Rebel Raiser on April 1st with a goal of $8,000. The project will establish funding levels where contributors at certain levels will be invited to help excavate the site. For $1000, one donor will be invited to help name the mammoth.

Once excavated, the fossils will be housed in the Las Vegas Natural History Museum.

Jeniffer Solis

Jeniffer Solis

More articles by Jeniffer Solis
Tags assigned to this article:
BLMfossilsIce AgemammothPahrumppaleontologyUNLV

Related Articles

News 3 years ago Site for on-campus stadium scrapped

Site for on-campus stadium scrapped

  A proposed on-campus stadium will not be constructed northeast of Swenson Street and Harmon Avenue as originally planned. UNLV’s

News 6 years ago International student org to offer 'wish' for Japan crisis victims

International student org to offer 'wish' for Japan crisis victims

Circle K to host bake sale, paper crane fundraiser Wednesday, Thursday on campus

Lectures & Forum 5 years ago An attempt to understand cartel violence

An attempt to understand cartel violence

Forum guest discusses the brutality, power of Mexico’s merciless drug lords

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading