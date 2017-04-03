UNLV quarterback emerges at the football Spring Showcase

By Priscilla Rogers | April 3rd, 2017

It’s spring time, and football season is approaching.

The Rebels took the field for a Spring Showcase scrimmage on Saturday at the Peter Johann Memorial Field.

In front of 3,000 spectators, QBs Johnny Stanton, Kurt Palandech and Armani Rogers showcased their skills in the battle for the QB position.

It was redshirt freshman quarterback Armani Rogers who stood out the most and captured the crowd. Rogers seemed to be the most promising during the showcase.

“His ability to run the football and make some big plays helps him get jazzed up,” head coach Tony Sanchez said. “He’s a guy that can turn a bad play into a first down or something special.”

Rogers threw for 174 yards and completed two TD’s while Stanton finished with 29 yards and Palandech ended with 45 yards and one touchdown.

He even received praise from UNLV senior defensive lineman Mike Hughes, Jr.

“It’s not easy, I’ll tell you that,” Hughes said about covering Rogers. “He’s good with his feet, and he can mess up your ankles and make it difficult sometimes.”

Though Rogers had a great unofficial debut, he is a true freshman, and there will be work to be done should he get the position.

“I was a little uptight in the first half. I couldn’t let it get to me, being young and getting my first snaps,” said Rogers.

This is not anything unusual. With time and practice, Rogers may become the face of Rebels football.

The day ended with autographs, laughs, conversations and photos.

The Rebels’ next practice will be held in August followed by the opening of the 50th Rebel Football season as the Rebels host the Howard University Bisons on Sept. 2.

