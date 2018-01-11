UNLV races past Air Force, 81-76

The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels used a 18-5 spurt to start the game on the way to a 81-76 win over the Air Force Falcons on Wednesday.

Air Force never led during the game, though it was tied on numerous occasions. The last tie of the game came with 4:51 left with both teams knotted at 68 apiece.

The win gets UNLV to .500 in conference play at 2-2. Their overall record now sits at 13-4. The loss sends Air Force to 6-10 on the year and 0-4 in conference.

The Rebels will get a chance to rest up as they get six days off before hosting the New Mexico Lobos Wednesday, Jan. 17. According to ESPN, UNLV has an 81 percent chance of victory.

It was the hot shooting from the Rebels that got them going early and often. UNLV shot 68 percent from the field and 66 percent from the three-point range in the first half. The team ended the game shooting 63 percent from the field and 50 percent from three.

More importantly, UNLV had 11 assists on it’s 15 made field goals while Air Force struggled to get four assists on 12 made first half baskets.

A sight to see for Rebel fans, his coaching staff and his teammates alike was senior guard Jovan Mooring appearing to put his shooting slump behind him.

Mooring went 3-for-4 from three-point land in the first half for nine points and three assists giving UNLV the 43-37 halftime lead. In the first three conference games of the season, he shot 5-for-29 or 17 percent.

His lone three-pointer of the second half gave the Rebels a 80-75 lead and would be the final dagger for the Falcons. Mooring finished with 15 points.

He was one of the four Rebel players to score in double figures. Senior guard Jordan Johnson led the way with 20 points. Junior guard Kris Clyburn poured in 16 points while Freshman forward Tervell Beck chipped in with 12 points.

Despite the distribution of points on the offensive end, the Freshman forward duo of Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston combined for 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting and 11 rebounds.

