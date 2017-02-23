UNLV Rebels baseball dominates Nebraska-Omaha 20-3

UNLV opened its baseball season with a resounding win against University of Nebraska Omaha, 20-3 on Feb. 17.

Head coach Stan Stolte had the Rebels firing on all cylinders from the opening pitch. After a strong first inning in which they scored two runs, the Rebels erupted in the second inning.

An RBI from catcher Payton Squier started the Rebels off as they went on a 8-run scoring streak in the second inning.

The Rebels’ pitching performance was precise. As a team, the Rebels struck out 17 batters—11 from senior pitcher Alan Strong who did so in a mere 5 innings.

At one point, the Rebels were leading 14-0. UNO didn’t get on the board until the sixth-inning.

The standout performance of the game came from Southern Nevada local, infielder Justin Jones. Jones delivered eight RBIs and two home runs. The senior infielder appears poised for a breakout season.

The Rebels victory was the first of hopefully many for the newest member of the Rebel coaching staff Greg Maddux. Maddux, a 4-time Cy Young award winner and member of the 2014 class of the Baseball Hall of Fame, joined the UNLV staff as a volunteer assistant coach in July 2016.

Their game on Feb. 18 against Saint Mary’s College was cancelled due to the weather. The Rebels were not able to capitalize on their home-opener blowout and fell to the University of California Davis Feb.19, 8-3. The Rebels racked up another loss later in the day to Omaha, 8-2. They won the final game of the UNLV Classic against Omaha on Feb. 20, 15-1.

UNLV baseball’s next game is Feb. 24 at home against No. 7 Cal State Fullerton.