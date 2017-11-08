UNLV reopens HIV clinic on day of court hearing

UNLV reinstated its previously suspended maternal HIV care program Wednesday morning, just a few hours before a court hearing was scheduled to decide whether or not the university should be forced to re-open it.

The announcement by attorney Dennis Kennedy, who represents UNLV in the suit, came as a surprise to Jacob Hafter, the attorney who filed the suit Oct. 26 on behalf of a 4-year-old HIV-positive girl.

On Sept. 15, without warning to the maternal HIV care program’s staff or patients, UNLV suspended the program, leaving 62 patients to look for other care options.

When asked by Judge Nancy Allf why the university had not informed Hafter of the program’s reinstatement, Kennedy replied that the decision had been made at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, about two hours before the scheduled time for the hearing.

Dr. David Di John, a pediatric disease infection specialist operating in Las Vegas and licensed to practice in New York, will serve as the program’s new director. He is replacing Dr. Echezona Ezeanolue, who was placed on administrative leave along with his nurse, Dina Patel, and removed from campus last month.

Kennedy reiterated the university’s argument that there were administrative problems with the program.

“The court can be assured, the program is funded and as of this morning is running,” he said.

UNLV’s response to the petition emphasizes that the suspension of the program was only temporary and that the petitioner’s claims are “replete with factual inaccuracies and devoid of legal merit,” and that the opposition is unable to meet the burden of proof of their claims.

It goes on to explain that the petitioner and all other patients did in fact have access to care from other providers while the program was suspended.

Hafter, however, was not pleased with the sudden announcement.

“It is highly concerning …. that they come into the court this morning saying the program is reinstated and everything’s fine,” he said.

Hafter said the university’s timeline of events did not make sense and that he has information “that suggests [Di John] has not treated a pediatric HIV patient or similar patient with respect to this age group … in nine years.”

“So this question is, is this person going to have to learn on the backs of the patients or, is this person qualified to the extent as [Ezeanolue and Patel]?” Hafter said.

UNLV released a statement Wednesday afternoon to announce the reinstatement of the program and its new director, saying also that all patients are in the care of a physician.

UNLV’s response to the petitioner elaborated claims of administrative issues with the program, citing problems with the memorandum of understanding with the university.

Gerstenberger writes in the first exhibit of the response that Ezeanolue failed to follow through on administrative actions that would allow the federal grant money funding the program to properly be used in the program’s operations.

Gerstenberger goes on to say that Ezeanolue also did not provide the university with the necessary information to construct an MOU and because he did not provide other necessary documents, the university could not “fulfill its obligations as Grant recipient to confirm compliance with effort reporting and grant funded activities.”

Allf did not hand down a ruling at the hearing as Hafter did not submit statements to support his case, but Allf said she would give both parties time to submit more documents to see if an evidentiary hearing could be held later this month.

In a followup interview, Hafter said “hopefully [UNLV has] finally made a proper accommodation to provide the patients care with the same services [but] we’re highly sceptical…

“We also are concerned about the tactics they continue to employ in dealing with this issue, but time will tell… We will do our best to show that unlv was not entirely truthful.”

Di John and Kennedy did not respond to requests for comment as of press time.

This story was updated Nov. 9.