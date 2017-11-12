UNLV research helping launch integrated resorts in Japan

Researchers at UNLV’s International Gaming Institute are helping to boost Japan’s tourism economy by guiding Japan’s first integrated resorts, potentially $10 worth.

There are two reports available for the public outlining information on the project. The first report is a socioeconomic analysis of the resort. One of Japan’s goals for the project is balancing the growth of the Japanese tourism industry while also minimizing other potential social side effects, such as crime and addiction.

The second report describes how new resorts can help Japan eliminate organized crime in casino management by improving standards in pre-licensing background investigations, post-licensing enforcement structures, internal controls and compliance practices.

IGI’s executive director Bo Bernhard says that the research on the socioeconomic effects of integrated resorts has seen a dramatic improvement in the last 15 years, “providing practical and powerful guidelines for many decisions.”