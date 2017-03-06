UNLV RHA wins ‘School of the Year’ in regional conference

The UNLV Residence Hall Association won the School of the Year award at a regional conference for the first time in four years. UNLV RHA was proud to bring home the award for the 2016-17 school year after several years of consistent growth and support from residents.

The “School of the Year” award is considered the most prestigious award at the Intermountain Affiliate of College and University Residence Halls (IACURH) Regional Business Conference (RBC). This year’s conference was held at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs.

In preparation for this award, a team of members from UNLV RHA had to put together a 30-page document (known as a “bid”) that was sent to other schools in IACURH, which included schools in New Mexico, Arizona and Utah.

“The bid is essentially based on programs and advocacy initiatives we’ve had here on campus,” said Holly Williams, president of UNLV RHA.

This year, the bid form took inspiration from Time Magazine. Social Media Coordinator Angelyn Tabalba was in charge of creating the layout and the overall aesthetic of the bid.

“We really wanted to showcase how much we have grown over time,” Williams said. “We have seen a growth in our organization and our residents’ response rate and really wanted to showcase that, over time, we were able to grow and better meet the needs and wants of our residents.”

Within the document, the bid team showcased the different programs and initiatives made for residents at their request, including events that focused on diversity and body positivity. These events helped create a positive culture among UNLV residents, giving them a fun and interactive environment they can call home.

“Some of the varying programs we had were toward bettering our residents and their ability to connect and make friends on campus,” said Craig Valdez, the vice president and national communications coordinator of UNLV RHA. “[We were able to] foster such a positive environment [for our residents] while facing our own personal problems.”

The schools got to read and leave comments and questions on the bid before they all came together at RBC, where representatives from UNLV had to defend their bid for “School of the Year.” The bid defense took two to three hours.

“Other institutions were able to ask us what our goals were as an organization, the impact [the organization] was having on residents, the implementation of our faculty fellows program and the role that was playing in … breaking down the barrier between residents and professors,” Williams said.

This year was special for the UNLV RHA. It was Nevada’s first year as part of IACURH, having previously been a part of the Pacific Affiliate of College and University Residence Halls. The road to School of the Year was certainly a difficulty one, mainly due to high turnover rates among executive board officers within the UNLV RHA. That didn’t stop the remaining executive board members from continuing to strive toward “School of the Year.”

“We had at least six people turnover in several different positions for personal reasons,” Valdez said. “But the reason why I think of this year as being very special to us, is that, despite facing turnover, we maintained the same level of energy and efficiency in order to cater to our residents.”

During the conference, while Williams and Valdez were waiting to find out if they had won the award, resident assistants and residents alike were also waiting in anticipation. Tabalba was ready to receive the news, whether it was good or bad.

“While we were waiting to know who won, I had already prepared stuff just in case we did win or just in case we lost,” Tabalba said. “So everyone knew the minute we won. Social media helped a lot in spreading the word because everyone wanted to know.”

Residents and resident assistants were in constant communication with Williams and Valdez as they were all waiting to find out who won.

“It was really cool because even if we were still waiting to find out, they were here waiting to find out too,” Williams said. “They were supporting us even from states away.”

Support also came from other sources. UNLV RHA noticed a significant spike in their social media activity during the week they won. Their support came from within UNLV and from the other schools within IACURH.

“Other universities such as University of New Mexico and Utah State University [and] a lot of Arizona schools followed us,” Valdez said. “It [was] like we were building connections with other [RHA] associations as well.”

With these new relationships, UNLV will be a guiding light for other institutions by providing a template for new programs and advocacy initiatives that may appeal to their respective residents, according to Williams.

The award also granted UNLV RHA the visibility and presence they needed to attract incoming students, according to Valdez.

For Williams, Valdez, Tabalba and other members of the RHA executive board, being part of RHA means one thing.

“RHA is love,” Valdez said. “This organization has definitely taught us to love not only ourselves, but each other, our communities and overall, our residents.”

The UNLV RHA will be hosting a pep rally on Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Pida Plaza to celebrate and share the award with the rest of the campus community.

“We’re going to give a huge shoutout and thank you to our residents for coming out and supporting us,” Williams said. “Without their support and continued attendance at our events, these kinds of things wouldn’t be possible.”