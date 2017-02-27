UNLV says farewell to ‘The Vagina Monologues’

After a 14-year run at UNLV, the “The Vagina Monologues” finally came to an end with two final performances on Saturday.

UNLV alumna Carmella Gadsen, director of the UNLV play, said that the lack of inclusivity toward non-binary people (individuals who don’t identify as male or female) is the reason the show is ending.

“As a feminist movement, we have to be inclusive to all,” Gadsen said.

Inspired by the original play by Eve Ensler, “The Vagina Monologues” coincided with V-Day, a national movement geared toward ending violence against women.

The play featured 13 UNLV female students and faculty who presented 14 monologues in The Philip J. Cohen Theatre on women’s stories about self-love and sexual assault. Gadsen and Cristina Hernandez, director of the Jean Nidetch Women’s Center, narrated the play.

The first monologue focused on discrimination toward women by discussing the word “vagina,” and the negative stigma surrounding the term.

After a powerful introduction to the show, the monologues focused on body hair, a woman who witnessed the birth of her grandchild, and a 6-year-old’s answers to how she sees her own womanly parts.

The women engaged in choreographed chants shouting “my short skirt!” during Jacquelyn Staffords rendition of “My Short Skirt,” a performance that takes a stance against unwanted attention due to revealing clothing.

UNLV student Rosalina Trinidad’s performance of “The Woman Who Love To Make Vaginas Happy,” was a crowd favorite. Trinidad performed sexual moans of different women, including one that was UNLV-themed.

After appealing to the audience with humor, the play’s atmosphere became more somber.

The “They Beat the Girl Out of My Boy… Or So They Tried” monologue described the story of a young boy who feels and thinks like a woman. The story followed the boy all the way through his eventual transition into a woman, and the hardships she faced.

One performance turned political by targeting President Donald Trump.

Director of Student Affairs Jennifer Gray performed an original poem, “Ungrabbable,” which included a reference to the leaked recording of Trump and Access Hollywood’s Billy Bush’s vulgar comments about women.

Before the show ended with a standing ovation, Gadsen asked people in the audience to stand if they or anyone they knew had been affected by sexual violence.

“We have a disgusting problem with sexual violence,” Gadsen said to the standing audience. “Look around you and see that this is what we’re fighting for.”

The show partnered with UNLV, campuses around the country and activists from over 140 countries to raise money for women’s centers and awareness of sexual violence.

Proceeds from UNLV’s Vagina Monologues performance went to the UNLV CARE Survivor Fund which provides financial support for sexual, domestic and dating violence for students.