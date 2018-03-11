UNLV School of Dental Medicine warns of implant failure

The UNLV School of Dental Medicine is notifying 184 patients who may have been affected regarding a potential risk for dental implant failure. The failure could be the result of reusing sterilized devices that the manufacturer’s instructions say to discard after one use. UNLV SODM is reaching out to all potentially affected patients who have been seen from 2014-2017. The reused equipment was sterilized, making nobody at risk for infectious disease. The school has notified the Dental Board of Examiners, the Southern Nevada Health District and Nevada Health and Human Services.