UNLV School of Medicine professor new Fulbright Scholar

UNLV School of Medicine professor Dr. Katherine Hertlein has been chosen to be a Fulbright Scholar. The Fulbright Scholar program was founded by United States Sen. J. William Fulbright in 1946.

The program, which operates in 160 countries, is an American scholarship program giving merit-based grants for international education for students, teachers, scholars, professionals, scientists and artists. The goal of the program is to increase understanding between America and other countries and give its winners the opportunity to study abroad.

Dr. Hertlein specializes in researching the way technology affects relationships. She is happy to be traveling to Austria, not only to continue her research but also to teach two courses at the University of Salzberg, including “Technology and Relationships,” and “Modern Sexology: Biology, Psychology, and Behavior.” Dr. Hertlein has a well-established research career, publishing more than 60 articles, eight books and 50 book chapters. Her husband and son will accompany her in 2019 while she travels to Austria to further her research.