UNLV SODA exemplifies both campus greatness and lack of student involvement

What’s always crisp and refreshing? Soda, of course.

We’re not just talking about any old Coca-Cola or Pepsi soda, though—we’re talking about UNLV Students Organizing Diversity Activities (SODA).

SODA consistently puts out programming for the benefit of the UNLV community and for the improvement of their cultural awareness. This organization stands out above a lot of others on campus due to the volume of programs they host and support.

Last month, SODA put on a Hear Our Voices: Black Lives Matter event featuring a gallery, memorial, dinner, panel discussion and live performance. Not only was the event well curated, but it also gave a platform for voices of different backgrounds from the UNLV community to speak on the Black Lives Matter movement.

This is the type of programming UNLV students need to capitalize on more often. SODA’s event was engaging and educational, and while the room was well-populated, attendance could have been way higher.

The lack of proper audience was not in any way the fault of SODA.

Attendance of on-campus events in general is dismal if the event doesn’t have anything to do with Delta Chai Latte or Lambchop My Alfalfa.

For members of other on-campus registered student organizations (RSO), it’s rather disheartening that people are so disengaged with the enriching events we have at UNLV.

Events put on by groups like SODA are educational, fun and exciting.

They also don’t involve paying to make friends or obligatory philanthropy. Anybody can take part in service group activities like those put on by Delivering and Serving Hope, and they don’t include vainglorious photo shoots that flood Instagram and Snapchat during the service event.

If people at UNLV paid closer attention to the programs put on by RSO’s, maybe our school wouldn’t feel like the commuter campus that so many students complain about.

Having community starts with building it, and there’s no way to build community if you aren’t supporting the activity that goes on in it.

There is so much that UNLV offers in terms of on campus lectures, info sessions and student support. Whether it be a SODA event, a University Forum Lecture Series event or something else by one of the many RSO’s on campus, there is something for everybody.

Attending events by these groups is beneficial because it allows students to engage with the UNLV campus in a different way than the daily death march to class and it also provides opportunities to network with important people.

UNLV is more than just a school. UNLV is a home. There’s a wide world right in our backyard if we just take the time to appreciate it.