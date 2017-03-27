UNLV Softball overcomes New Mexico’s fast start

UNLV’s pitching reliefs lead the way to a 4-2 victory over the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday in day two of a three-game series.

The Rebels hosted New Mexico at Eller Media Softball Field for a Mountain West Conference showdown.

The starting pitcher, freshman Charlie Masterson, struggled to get an out in the first inning and gave up two runs on five hits before coming out of the game.

Breana Burke, another freshman and Masterson’s relief, came to the circle with the bases loaded. Burke dug the Rebels out of the bases loaded jam and went five shutout innings before handing the ball to Morgan Ettinger for a six out save to end the game.

Breana Burke took home her first win of the season and of her career on the circle for the Rebels, lowering her ERA to 2.45. Morgan Ettinger closed the game, earning her team leading third save of the season.

At bat, UNLV woke up in the second inning. Myranda Bueno, the Rebels hottest hitter, hit an RBI triple and later scored on a sac fly.

Two more runs came across for the Rebels as Bueno reached base on a fielder’s choice and later stole second, putting herself in scoring position and scoring on a New Mexico fielding error in the fourth.

The Rebels scored the last run of the game in the fifth inning. Janine Petmecky hit a double, and Kiley Harrison brought her home on an RBI single.

Given the atmosphere of a Mountain West game, there’s always room for incidents to occur. In the top half of the seventh inning, D’Andra DeFlora was up to bat for the Lobos with runners on first and second. She checked swung the ball into fair territory on the first pitch where it was picked up by catcher Harrison who tagged out DeFlora and threw out the runner trying to advance to third on the play which would have given the Rebels the victory.

It appeared that the ball was put into play with the bottom part of the bat making it a legal swing.

After a long discussion between the umpires, it was ruled that it was a dead ball situation and concluded that there would be a restart of the at bat. There was a delay but that did not stop the Rebels from achieving their W. Ettinger scored the final two outs by striking out DeFlora and getting Shelbie Franc to groundout to end the game and give the Rebels the win.

The Rebels (18-12, 2-3 MW) [UPDATE RECORD] will begin the first two days of April on the road for a two-game series against Oregon State of the Pac-12 Conference.