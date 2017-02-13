UNLV student discusses his award-winning film

UNLV film student John Bartley’s short film “Barriers” has earned quite the reputation in Vegas’ local film community.

“Barriers” first played at Spring Flicks, a UNLV student film festival. After receiving numerous awards, the film was accepted into the Las Vegas Film Festival and then finally made it to the international Dam Short Film Festival where it won the Best of Nevada award.

Bartley is currently a senior and set to graduate in May.

Editor’s Note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press: In the end, the film was about a refugee man’s loss. Was it referencing a particular event?

John Bartley: Yeah, I wrote this in December of 2014, and that was when the Ukrainian crisis was going on and Eastern Ukraine was hit by invading Russians. I thought if there’s any place to plug in this idea of body language it would best fit with a person who is a refugee because they don’t know English.

SGFP: How did you come up with the film?

JB: The idea came to me because my mom is Mexican and I don’t speak Spanish, so I know the barriers language can cause.

SGFP: What made you want to center the film around a conversation?

JB: “Barriers” was kicking around in my head for a while. It’s a very simple concept. Essentially you are watching a conversation that you shouldn’t be watching. I like simple ideas on film and in general, like, a sit-down conversation can be so interesting to me. One of my favorite movies is “12 Angry Men,” and it’s just one big conversation. It takes place inside of a jury room. That’s 90 percent of the movie, and it’s so interesting. I like movies that take place in one place in one brief moment. There is drama in the fleeting. I hope I captured that in my short.

SGFP: It was shot at The Smith Center, right?

JB: We were going to shoot at the Beat Coffeehouse before it closed down, so we talked to them and they said they’d do it for $300 for both days. Then two weeks before shooting they said ‘we’re going to have to raise the price to $600’ and I said ‘okay I can work with that.’ Five days before the shooting though, they said they’d have to charge us $1,000. We didn’t have that kind of money. Luckily, my dad works at The Smith Center. He’s the technical director, also named John Bartley, and he was like ‘I can lend you guys the Mezzanine Lounge for the two days, just sign the insurance and you guys are solid.’ Things don’t go right in production. Things always go wrong and it’s always at the last second.

SGFP: How did it feel sitting in the theater and hearing that you won?

JB: Just being in the festival is an honor. I submitted to maybe 12 different festivals all saying ‘no.’ That’s all I can ask for, just being in a festival, so I’m just glad to be here. Having a short be locally successful opens doors for me, and it gets people’s attention, and that’s all that really matters. For me it’s not really about winning or losing, it’s about being a part of the community and Dam Short is just a small loving community. It’s like a beam of light in the middle of nowhere.