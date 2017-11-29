UNLV student hit by drunk driver on campus

A woman was hit by a vehicle being driven erratically about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday at UNLV, according to Police Services.

The vehicle jumped the sidewalk at Swenson Street and Harmon Avenue, near Lied Library. The woman, a UNLV student, was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police say the driver then fled campus, causing more damage to property and other vehicles.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested someone on DUI charges in connection with the incident.

No further information was immediately available.