UNLV student Karessa Royce confirmed injured in Strip shooting

Screenshot form GoFundMe

UNLV junior and a former member of the Rebel Girl’s dance team Karessa Royce was among those shot at the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting on Sunday night, according to a GoFundMe page set up for her and a source confirmation by the Review-Journal.

According to the page set up by Stephanie Abeyta, Royce “suffered a gunshot wound through her shoulder that pierced her lung, causing it to collapse,” but that “she is out of surgery and stable.”

The page reached $42,365 in donations at press time.

Royce is an alumna of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority on campus, according to her Instagram page.

According to a 2013 UNLV Athletics web page, Royce is a native of Henderson.

This is a developing story. The Free Press will continue reporting on the shooting in the coming days.